Willson Contreras hits 1st-inning slam, Cubs beat Pirates 9-0



NewYou possibly can take heed to the Gadget Clock article now!

Wilson led the Contreras double and have become a uncommon lead-off hitter with the primary innings Grand Slam because the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-0 on Monday night time with an eight-run lead.

Contraras grew to become the tenth leadoff hitter since 1901 with a first-inning slam, the primary since George Springer of Houston’s Edinson Volkuez of Kansas Metropolis on June 24, 2016. The slam was the a centesimal homer of Conteras’ profession, making him the third catcher. Attain that mark with Gabby Hartnett and Jody Davis. Contreras grew to become the primary Cub since Javier Báez on Could 1, 2019, with two extra-base hits in an innings.

Click on right here for extra sports activities protection on FOXNEWS.COM

“It is good to know,” mentioned Contreras, who was the designated hitter on Monday. “It is good to know that I am the third child to make historical past hitting 100 homers as a catcher. It makes me proud.”

Michael Chavis made a single to the left earlier than Wade Miley (1-0) retired his first 14 batters and ended a 13-inning hitless streak for the Pittsburgh batsmen. The Pirates went on a 1-0 tour of Cincinnati on Sunday and didn’t obtain a single hit from Rodolfo Castro’s seventh inning in Saturday’s 3-1 win.

Pittsburgh supervisor Derek Shelton mentioned of the Reds rookie Hunter Inexperienced, “Yesterday we noticed a person with electrical home equipment.” “Right this moment we noticed an skilled pitcher who works quick and is aware of tips on how to run the pitch. We went backwards, and he did an excellent job of it.”

Miley began the season on the injured listing with an elbow harm and began for the second time in Chicago in November after demanding a waiver from the Reds. He allowed one runner in seven innings and struck out six, throwing 83 pitches.

After getting an enormous lead at first, the left-hander labored quick and stored the Pirates hitters in steadiness.

“It was good,” Millie mentioned. “I used to be blissful. A lot of runs early. They have been just a little bit aggressive (on the plate) and we used {that a} bit in opposition to them. … I do not essentially pitch quick due to that. Protection likes it. I began doing it in school, however It is much more irritating for them (the hitters). “

Miley’s earlier victory was on September 7, 2021 at Wrigley Subject when she defeated the Cubs as a member of the Reds.

Michael Rocker completed with a two-hit reduction, and the Cubs received them for the third time.

Pittsburgh is batting this season.223.

Ian Hap had three hits, the primary of which was a double, and Chicago completed the six-game slide at house and scored three runs as they improved to 5-11 at Wrigley Subject. Ian Gomes additionally had three hits, together with a double.

Conteras led with a double off Dylan Peters (3-2) and made the primary run for Chicago, then made his fourth slam line to the left-center on Bryce Wilson’s ball on the primary pitch of his second at-bat.

Hap additionally had two hits within the first because the Cubs chased Peters, who confronted seven hitters and solely two retired. All 5 cubs scored in opposition to Peters.

Wilson was charged for the following three Chicago runs.

Nice reminiscence

Contreras received his a centesimal house run ball again from a Bleachers fan who grabbed it in alternate for another gear. Contraras mentioned he would give the ball to his father to maintain him protected.

Take away the pirates

Pittsburgh has demanded the discharge of 30-year-old C. Tyler Heinman from Toronto. Heinman has performed in 30 main leagues with three groups. The pirates nominated C. Andrew Nap for the project.

Teacher’s room

Cubs: SS Andrelton Simmons was on the beginning lineup for the primary time with Cubs after being out with proper shoulder irritation since spring coaching. The 11-year-old made his debut as a defensive alternative within the ninth inning in Arizona on Sunday after being energetic from the injured listing. Simmons, who signed a one-year take care of Chicago in March, mentioned his shoulder was “OK, however there’s room for enchancment.” … Supervisor David Ross says RHPs Marcus Strowman and David Robertson, each with no rank in IL, are making progress, however don’t have any return date.

Coming subsequent

Pittsburgh RHP JT Brubaker (0-3, 5.34) begins Tuesday night time in opposition to Chicago RHP Keegan Thompson (2-0, 1.67).