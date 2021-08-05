Wimbledon Women’s Quarterfinals Have Only One Past Champion

WIMBLEDON, England – For nearly an hour on Monday, the No.1 court was in turmoil as 18-year-old Briton Emma Raducanu continued to make the most of her debut at Wimbledon.

She was holding on from the baseline against Ajla Tomljanovic, a hard-hitting Australian veteran who is 10 years her senior. Raducanu was hitting the ball with authority and reveling in the support of the crowd, as she has been doing all last week.

But after losing the first set, 4-6, then trailing 0-3 in the second, she had to leave the pitch with what tournament officials later described as “difficulty breathing.” She didn’t come back.

There would be no more winners or roars on Monday as Tomljanovic, not Raducanu, advanced to his first Grand Slam singles quarter-final. Raducanu did not give a press conference or issue a statement after his withdrawal.