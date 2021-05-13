Win Win W-123 Kerala Lottery Result 10.5.2021 – Winners List

Each Monday, the authorities of Kerala publicizes the ‘WIN-WIN’ Lottery outcomes. The Kerala Lottery outcomes will seemingly be out this present day by 3 pm. Kerala is doubtless one of many 13 states that win to host simply lotteries. The ‘WIN-WIN’ lottery is a weekly lottery in Kerala that may get up to date each Monday. The outcomes will seemingly be introduced quickly.

Prizes to be obtained inside the Kerala Lottery

There are a number of prizes inside the Kerala Lottery and the successful-prize amount of the lottery are reasonably suited. The primary prize winner of the Kerala lottery will get to make use of house a considerable sum of ₹65 lakhs. The 2nd prize winner will get to make use of house ₹10 lakhs. The third prize winner of the lottery will get ₹100,000. The fourth and fifth prize winner will get ₹5,000 and ₹1,000 respectively. Kerala lottery additionally has sixth and seventh prize winners. The sixth prize consists of ₹500 and seventh prize winner of the lottery will get to make use of come ₹100.

Kerala WIN-WIN Lottery Outcomes for As of late

Diversified Kerala Lotteries over the week

Sunday Kerala Lottery

POURNAMI (RN-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get to make use of house ₹70 lakhs.

Monday Kerala Lottery

WIN-WIN (W-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner of the lottery will get ₹65 lakhs.

Tuesday Kerala Lottery

Sthree Sakthi (SS-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get ₹70 lakhs.

Wednesday Kerala Lottery

Akshaya (AK-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get ₹60 lakhs.

Thursday Kerala Lottery

Karunya Plus (KN-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize consists of ₹70 lakhs.

Friday Kerala Lottery

NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get to make use of house ₹60 lakhs.

Saturday Kerala Lottery

Karunya (KR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner consists of ₹10 lakhs.

Points to take care of in ideas

The ‘WIN-WIN’ Kerala lottery is achieved at Gorky Bhavan Conclude to Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are instructed to look on the successful numbers with the outcomes printed inside the Kerala Authorities Gazette and hand over the successful tickets inside 30 days. The tickets that the Kerala Lottery winners display screen should be intact and with none hassle. The presentation of a mutilated tag can also not be present, and he/she shall not be given the prize cash. Additionally, the lottery should not be torn or damaged. The winner should carry a applicable variety identification card together with passport-sized images.