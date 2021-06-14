Win Win W-123 Kerala Lottery Result 14.6.2021 – Winners List

Each Monday, the authorities of Kerala proclaims the ‘WIN-WIN’ Lottery outcomes. The Kerala Lottery outcomes will attainable be out at current by 3 pm. Kerala is among the many many 13 states that get to host staunch style lotteries. The ‘WIN-WIN’ lottery is a weekly lottery in Kerala that will get up so far each Monday. The outcomes will attainable be offered rapidly.

Prizes to be acquired inside the Kerala Lottery

There are only a few prizes inside the Kerala Lottery and the a success-prize quantity of the lottery are barely pleasing. The primary prize winner of the Kerala lottery will get to consider dwelling an enormous sum of ₹65 lakhs. The 2nd prize winner will get to consider dwelling ₹10 lakhs. The third prize winner of the lottery will get ₹100,000. The fourth and fifth prize winner will get ₹5,000 and ₹1,000 respectively. Kerala lottery furthermore has sixth and seventh prize winners. The sixth prize accommodates ₹500 and seventh prize winner of the lottery will get to consider close to ₹100.

Kerala WIN-WIN Lottery Outcomes for As of late

Numerous Kerala Lotteries over the week

Sunday Kerala Lottery

POURNAMI (RN-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get to consider dwelling ₹70 lakhs.

Monday Kerala Lottery

WIN-WIN (W-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner of the lottery will get ₹65 lakhs.

Tuesday Kerala Lottery

Sthree Sakthi (SS-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get ₹70 lakhs.

Wednesday Kerala Lottery

Akshaya (AK-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get ₹60 lakhs.

Thursday Kerala Lottery

Karunya Plus (KN-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize accommodates ₹70 lakhs.

Friday Kerala Lottery

NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get to consider dwelling ₹60 lakhs.

Saturday Kerala Lottery

Karunya (KR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner accommodates ₹10 lakhs.

Points to be acutely aware

The ‘WIN-WIN’ Kerala lottery is carried out at Gorky Bhavan Shut to Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are instructed to take a look at the a success numbers with the implications printed inside the Kerala Govt Gazette and surrender the a success tickets inside 30 days. The tickets that the Kerala Lottery winners most modern cling to be intact and with none harm. The presentation of a mutilated tag will not be permitted, and he/she shall not be given the prize cash. Additionally, the lottery may even collected not be torn or broken. The winner may even collected carry a staunch style identification card alongside facet passport-sized photographs.