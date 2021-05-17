Win Win W-123 Kerala Lottery Result 17.5.2021 – Winners List

Each Monday, the government. of Kerala publicizes the ‘WIN-WIN’ Lottery outcomes. The Kerala Lottery outcomes shall be out at the present time by 3 pm. Kerala is one among many 13 states that salvage to host glorious lotteries. The ‘WIN-WIN’ lottery is a weekly lottery in Kerala that can rise up to this stage each Monday. The outcomes shall be introduced quickly.

Prizes to be obtained inside the Kerala Lottery

There are a pair of prizes inside the Kerala Lottery and the profitable-prize amount of the lottery are reasonably glowing. The primary prize winner of the Kerala lottery will get to seize residence an enormous sum of ₹65 lakhs. The 2nd prize winner will get to seize residence ₹10 lakhs. The third prize winner of the lottery will get ₹100,000. The fourth and fifth prize winner will get ₹5,000 and ₹1,000 respectively. Kerala lottery furthermore has sixth and seventh prize winners. The sixth prize contains ₹500 and seventh prize winner of the lottery will get to seize attain ₹100.

Kerala WIN-WIN Lottery Outcomes for Just lately

Diversified Kerala Lotteries over the week

Sunday Kerala Lottery

POURNAMI (RN-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get to seize residence ₹70 lakhs.

Monday Kerala Lottery

WIN-WIN (W-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner of the lottery will get ₹65 lakhs.

Tuesday Kerala Lottery

Sthree Sakthi (SS-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get ₹70 lakhs.

Wednesday Kerala Lottery

Akshaya (AK-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get ₹60 lakhs.

Thursday Kerala Lottery

Karunya Plus (KN-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize contains ₹70 lakhs.

Friday Kerala Lottery

NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get to seize residence ₹60 lakhs.

Saturday Kerala Lottery

Karunya (KR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner contains ₹10 lakhs.

Points to construct in ideas

The ‘WIN-WIN’ Kerala lottery is carried out at Gorky Bhavan Finish to Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are instructed to confirm the profitable numbers with the implications printed inside the Kerala Authorities Gazette and quit the profitable tickets inner 30 days. The tickets that the Kerala Lottery winners present should be intact and with none anxiousness. The presentation of a mutilated value may properly now not be permitted, and he/she shall now not be given the prize money. Moreover, the lottery may properly quiet now not be torn or broken. The winner may properly quiet carry a legitimate identification card together with passport-sized footage.