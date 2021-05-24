Win Win W-123 Kerala Lottery Result 24.5.2021 – Winners List

Every Monday, the authorities of Kerala publicizes the ‘WIN-WIN’ Lottery outcomes. The Kerala Lottery outcomes will probably be out this present day by 3 pm. Kerala is amongst the 13 states that win to host final lotteries. The ‘WIN-WIN’ lottery is a weekly lottery in Kerala that will get as much as this stage each Monday. The outcomes will probably be introduced quickly.

Prizes to be acquired inside the Kerala Lottery

There are additional than one prizes inside the Kerala Lottery and the profitable-prize amount of the lottery are fairly tantalizing. The primary prize winner of the Kerala lottery will get to bewitch residence a large sum of ₹65 lakhs. The second prize winner will get to bewitch residence ₹10 lakhs. The third prize winner of the lottery will get ₹100,000. The fourth and fifth prize winner will get ₹5,000 and ₹1,000 respectively. Kerala lottery additionally has sixth and seventh prize winners. The sixth prize comprises ₹500 and seventh prize winner of the lottery will get to bewitch come ₹100.

Kerala WIN-WIN Lottery Outcomes for On the current time

Totally different Kerala Lotteries over the week

Sunday Kerala Lottery

POURNAMI (RN-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get to bewitch residence ₹70 lakhs.

Monday Kerala Lottery

WIN-WIN (W-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner of the lottery will get ₹65 lakhs.

Tuesday Kerala Lottery

Sthree Sakthi (SS-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get ₹70 lakhs.

Wednesday Kerala Lottery

Akshaya (AK-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get ₹60 lakhs.

Thursday Kerala Lottery

Karunya Plus (KN-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize comprises ₹70 lakhs.

Friday Kerala Lottery

NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get to bewitch residence ₹60 lakhs.

Saturday Kerala Lottery

Karunya (KR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner comprises ₹10 lakhs.

Points to bear in mind

The ‘WIN-WIN’ Kerala lottery is carried out at Gorky Bhavan Arrive Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are instructed to catch a look at the profitable numbers with the outcomes printed inside the Kerala Authorities Gazette and quit the profitable tickets inner 30 days. The tickets that the Kerala Lottery winners characterize have to be intact and with out any wound. The presentation of a mutilated tag is not going to be accredited, and he/she shall not be given the prize cash. Moreover, the lottery should quiet not be torn or damaged. The winner should quiet carry a legit identification card alongside with passport-sized photos.