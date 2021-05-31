Win Win W-123 Kerala Lottery Result 31.5.2021 – Winners List

Each Monday, the authorities of Kerala broadcasts the ‘WIN-WIN’ Lottery outcomes. The Kerala Lottery outcomes might maybe possibly be out at the present time by 3 pm. Kerala is amongst the 13 states that rep to host licensed lotteries. The ‘WIN-WIN’ lottery is a weekly lottery in Kerala that may get as so much as this level each Monday. The outcomes might maybe possibly be launched quickly.

Prizes to be acquired throughout the Kerala Lottery

There are a variety of prizes throughout the Kerala Lottery and the a hit-prize amount of the lottery are comparatively attractive. The most important prize winner of the Kerala lottery will get to take care of shut dwelling a broad sum of ₹65 lakhs. The 2nd prize winner will get to take care of shut dwelling ₹10 lakhs. The third prize winner of the lottery will get ₹100,000. The fourth and fifth prize winner will get ₹5,000 and ₹1,000 respectively. Kerala lottery moreover has sixth and seventh prize winners. The sixth prize accommodates ₹500 and seventh prize winner of the lottery will get to take care of shut attain ₹100.

Kerala WIN-WIN Lottery Outcomes for This present day

Quite a few Kerala Lotteries over the week

Sunday Kerala Lottery

POURNAMI (RN-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The most important prize winner will get to take care of shut dwelling ₹70 lakhs.

Monday Kerala Lottery

WIN-WIN (W-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The most important prize winner of the lottery will get ₹65 lakhs.

Tuesday Kerala Lottery

Sthree Sakthi (SS-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The most important prize winner will get ₹70 lakhs.

Wednesday Kerala Lottery

Akshaya (AK-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The most important prize winner will get ₹60 lakhs.

Thursday Kerala Lottery

Karunya Plus (KN-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The most important prize accommodates ₹70 lakhs.

Friday Kerala Lottery

NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The most important prize winner will get to take care of shut dwelling ₹60 lakhs.

Saturday Kerala Lottery

Karunya (KR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The most important prize winner accommodates ₹10 lakhs.

Issues to endure in ideas

The ‘WIN-WIN’ Kerala lottery is carried out at Gorky Bhavan Close to Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are instructed to seem on the a hit numbers with the outcomes printed throughout the Kerala Govt Gazette and give up the a hit tickets inside 30 days. The tickets that the Kerala Lottery winners most up-to-date should be intact and with none injury. The presentation of a mutilated designate might maybe not be accredited, and he/she shall not be given the prize cash. Additionally, the lottery might maybe restful not be torn or damaged. The winner might maybe restful raise a applicable identification card together with passport-sized pictures.