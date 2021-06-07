Win Win W-123 Kerala Lottery Result 7.6.2021 – Winners List

Each Monday, the authorities of Kerala publicizes the ‘WIN-WIN’ Lottery outcomes. The Kerala Lottery outcomes will likely be out this present day by 3 pm. Kerala is amongst the 13 states that get to host true lotteries. The ‘WIN-WIN’ lottery is a weekly lottery in Kerala that will get as much as this degree each Monday. The consequences will likely be launched quickly.

Prizes to be obtained inside the Kerala Lottery

There are multiple prizes inside the Kerala Lottery and the successful-prize amount of the lottery are barely glowing. The principal prize winner of the Kerala lottery will get to want dwelling an big sum of ₹65 lakhs. The second prize winner will get to want dwelling ₹10 lakhs. The third prize winner of the lottery will get ₹100,000. The fourth and fifth prize winner will get ₹5,000 and ₹1,000 respectively. Kerala lottery additionally has sixth and seventh prize winners. The sixth prize consists of ₹500 and seventh prize winner of the lottery will get to want attain ₹100.

Kerala WIN-WIN Lottery Outcomes for Right this moment

Assorted Kerala Lotteries over the week

Sunday Kerala Lottery

POURNAMI (RN-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The principal prize winner will get to want dwelling ₹70 lakhs.

Monday Kerala Lottery

WIN-WIN (W-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The principal prize winner of the lottery will get ₹65 lakhs.

Tuesday Kerala Lottery

Sthree Sakthi (SS-. The consequences are declared at 3 pm. The principal prize winner will get ₹70 lakhs.

Wednesday Kerala Lottery

Akshaya (AK-. The consequences are declared at 3 pm. The principal prize winner will get ₹60 lakhs.

Thursday Kerala Lottery

Karunya Plus (KN-. The consequences are declared at 3 pm. The principal prize consists of ₹70 lakhs.

Friday Kerala Lottery

NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-. The consequences are declared at 3 pm. The principal prize winner will get to want dwelling ₹60 lakhs.

Saturday Kerala Lottery

Karunya (KR-. The consequences are declared at 3 pm. The principal prize winner consists of ₹10 lakhs.

Points to bear in mind

The ‘WIN-WIN’ Kerala lottery is performed at Gorky Bhavan End to Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are educated to determine the successful numbers with the outcomes printed inside the Kerala Authorities Gazette and quit the successful tickets inside 30 days. The tickets that the Kerala Lottery winners contemporary should be intact and with none harm. The presentation of a mutilated designate is not going to be licensed, and he/she shall not be given the prize cash. Furthermore, the lottery should nonetheless not be torn or broken. The winner should nonetheless elevate a factual identification card together with passport-sized pictures.