Wind Advisory In Effect, 50 MPH Gusts Possible, Afternoon Snow Squalls Likely – Gadget Clock

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Two things to watch out for heading into this afternoon: the return of gusty winds and some brief hitting snow squalls.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire area through midnight for gusts up to 50 mph at times.

Much of the day will be dry… but through early afternoon, a few snow showers and snow squalls are likely. They won’t last long in any one location but can cause a brief burst of heavy snow and reduced visibility.

Highs today will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. Clouds quickly clear again overnight and winds gradually subside.

Waking up Sunday, temps will be in the teens and low 20s with wind chills in the single digits. Sunday will be cold and sunny with highs in the mid 30s.

We’re back into the 50s for the holiday on Monday.

Have a great weekend and just use caution should a snow squall move through your location today.