World

Wind Advisory In Effect, 50 MPH Gusts Possible, Afternoon Snow Squalls Likely – Gadget Clock

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Wind Advisory In Effect, 50 MPH Gusts Possible, Afternoon Snow Squalls Likely – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
Wind Advisory In Effect, 50 MPH Gusts Possible, Afternoon Snow Squalls Likely – Gadget Clock

Wind Advisory In Effect, 50 MPH Gusts Possible, Afternoon Snow Squalls Likely – Gadget Clock

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Two things to watch out for heading into this afternoon: the return of gusty winds and some brief hitting snow squalls.

NYPD: Man Stabbed During Attempted Robbery At Queens Subway Station, 3 Suspects Wanted

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire area through midnight for gusts up to 50 mph at times.

SkyCast Wind Alerts 1

Much of the day will be dry… but through early afternoon, a few snow showers and snow squalls are likely. They won’t last long in any one location but can cause a brief burst of heavy snow and reduced visibility.

JL Snow Squall

FDNY: 5 Hurt, More Than 100 Firefighters Respond To Brooklyn House Fire

Highs today will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. Clouds quickly clear again overnight and winds gradually subside.

Waking up Sunday, temps will be in the teens and low 20s with wind chills in the single digits. Sunday will be cold and sunny with highs in the mid 30s.

FA 7DayForecast Interactive 5 1

We’re back into the 50s for the holiday on Monday.

Mayor Adams Faces Pushback From Advocates For Homeless After Unveiling Next Phase Of Subway Safety Plan

Have a great weekend and just use caution should a snow squall move through your location today.

#Wind #Advisory #Effect #MPH #Gusts #Afternoon #Snow #Squalls #CBS #York

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  What to Know About the Length of the Jury Deliberations in the Rittenhouse Trial

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment