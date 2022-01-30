Wind chill advisory issued for the Capital Region





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory warning until 10:00 a.m., Sunday, January 30. They say dangerously cold wind chills and gusty winds overnight for much of the region as low as 15 to 25 below zero.

1/29/22: Cold, but Brighter for Sunday



Officials say If venturing outdoors, dress in layers and limit time spent outside. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. For a complete listing of weather advisories in your area, you can visit NEWS10 weather alerts online.

