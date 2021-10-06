Windows 11 causing performance issues for some AMD Ryzen processors

Windows 11 is officially out, but if you have an AMD Ryzen processor, you might want to put off updating for a while: The company is reporting that its chips may be having issues with the newer OS that may affect performance. may cause a decline. In some cases up to 15 percent.

AMD and Microsoft have found two main issues with Windows 11 on Ryzen. The first is that Windows 11 L3 cache can triple the latency. AMD says this problem can cause 3-5 percent of poor performance in most affected applications, while some games (AMD specifically calls those “commonly used for eSports”) may have 10-15 percent. performance degradation can be observed.

Windows 11 also has issues with AMD’s “preferred core” technology, which aims to move threads to the fastest core on the processor, usually. AMD warns that users may see performance issues on CPU-dependent tasks, particularly on processors with more than eight cores at about 65W TDP.

AMD and Microsoft have already confirmed that they are “actively investigating these known issues for resolution through software updates.” Both companies promise that both a Windows update and a software update are planned for later this month to try and resolve those issues. But in the meantime, you might want to stick with Windows 10 until AMD and Microsoft sort things out.