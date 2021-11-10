Windows 11 SE will run well in low cost laptops! better for students

Microsoft has launched Windows 11 in several phases. Which is being used in many places and is still in some places. At the same time, the company is now introducing a new Windows 11 SE for educational work and students. Windows 11 SE is one such platform for low-cost laptops especially for elementary and middle-school level students. Along with this is a new Surface Laptop SE, which will also be sold directly to schools.

Windows 11 SE

Windows 11 SE is optimized for Microsoft apps like Office, Edge browser, OneDrive and other cloud services. However, one major difference between S Mode and SE is that SE does not restrict users to download apps only from the Windows App Store.

Windows 11 SE supports third party apps including Zoom and Chrome. IT facilities are provided in this Windows, which makes any work easy. A blog post states that Windows 11 SE was designed and built during the pandemic to meet the most basic challenges. It works well for running low cost laptops and devices.

It will also open all apps in full-screen mode by default, and as a security measure only IT administrators will be allowed to download apps directly to the device. Windows 11 SE will not have the widget feature, which is one of the key features of Windows 11. Also, unlike Windows 11, Microsoft Edge on the new classroom-focused version will automatically recognize Chrome extensions. This is disabled on regular versions of Windows 11. It can facilitate easy changes in Windows 11 SE.

Laptop SE

The base model of Surface Laptop SE with Windows 11 SE will run on Intel Celeron processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. It features an 11.6-inch display with 1366×768 pixel resolution, which is a big step up from the PixelSense display that most other Surface devices use. The Surface Laptop SE is also a significant step up from the Surface Go 3, which is currently the company’s entry-level laptop.