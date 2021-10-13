Windows 11 should be installed now? Know- What kind of problems started coming Windows 11 should be installed now or not as this kind of problems started coming, Know Details – Windows 11 should be installed now? Know what kind of problems started coming

Let us tell you that Windows 11 is a later version of Windows 10, which was launched in 2015 and is built on the same platform.

American tech company Microsoft this week started rolling out Windows 11 update for compatible devices. This was announced by the company in June. This operating system was in public testing for three months. Most of the bugs were resolved before the public release, while some issues remained undetected. Meanwhile, computer processor company AMD has revealed that Windows 11 is negatively affecting its processor, due to which its performance may decrease.

According to AMD, the measured and functional L3 cache latency on its processor can increase up to three times after Windows 11 is installed. This thing can affect the access time of the app. While the issue of performance can be as high as 15 per cent in some games, the impact is usually between three per cent and five per cent.

Another issue from the company is that the preferred cores may not prioritize threads on the fastest core of the processor after the update. This problem disrupts the performance of one or a few CPU threads in performance-sensitive applications. According to the company, the performance impact can be more detectable in 8-core processors above 65W TDP. However, a solution to these things is likely to be available in the coming weeks, as the company has said that it will release a software update this month itself.

Apart from the above mentioned bug, some users also reported about memory leak issue after installing the new operating system. According to a user on the US social web content rating and discussion website “Reddit”, the computer is allotting too much RAM to File Explorer and the allocation keeps increasing until you restart the program using Task Manager. Do not turn on or turn the machine off completely. Well, this bug has been reported on Microsoft Feedback Hub, but the company is yet to acknowledge the issue.