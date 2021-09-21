Windows 11 Won’t Stop Older PCs, But It Might Make You Sign This Waiver

Today, Microsoft officially restored its PC Health Check app for anyone to download, so you can easily check if your computer is ready for Windows 11 before its October 5th debut. (The company previously removed the app because it was somewhat misleading, and when a more robust version returned in late August, it was only available to Windows Insiders.) If you scroll down you’ll find this page. You can find the app at the very bottom of . , or if you don’t mind to download directly then click here.

But in some ways, the new PC Health Check app is Even then Confusing because it’s my perfectly good 7th-gen Core i7 desktop gaming PC not ready for Windows 11, despite the fact that I’ve already installed Windows 11 and am running it without any problems. In fact, I took this screenshot of my system saying “Windows 11 currently does not meet system requirements” From inside Windows 11 – A beta version that is just one stone away from the final.

That’s a long-winded way of saying what Microsoft revealed to us in August: Windows 11 won’t block PCs with older CPUs from installing Windows 11 just because those CPUs aren’t on its whitelist.

Instead, Microsoft reserves the right to deny you Windows updates, including security updates, if those CPUs become a problem. This brings me to a discount.

When I recently tried to upgrade my system to Windows 11 beta, the installer popped up an unusual message: a press-button-to-accept acknowledgment that my PC “will no longer be supported” and that I Might even void my PC’s warranty if I were to continue.

I’ve asked Microsoft for more information about the discount, but have yet to receive a response. I’ll let you know what we hear.

pc health checkup app Is If you’re not sure of some of the other Windows 11 requirements, especially those that may require you to dig into your BIOS to turn on your TPM 2.0 module or Secure Boot — things that are already fully integrated into your system. and are fairly easy to switch on but often off by default.