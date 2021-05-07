Wine Smuggling Ambulance Bihar: BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy’s MP Fund to Ambulance Me Sharab

Amit Giri, Chapra

A total of 280 liters of domestic liquor was seized from an ambulance provided by Saran MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy at the panchayat level. The ambulance used to transport patients to the hospital has caused a stir over the issue of alcohol delivery. The political temperature has been rising since the ambulance case came to light. In particular, BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy has once again come to the fore.

Alcohol smuggling in the ambulance erupted

This is not the first case of such controversy. Earlier on May 8, former MP and Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav tweeted a video. In this, bags filled with sand were being loaded on the ambulance. BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy’s name was also written on the ambulance. Then politics heated up. The matter came to light when Bhagwan Bazar police station seized an ambulance in Shyamchak area on the basis of secret information. When searched, six bags of native liquor were seized under the sheet.

Ambulance driver caught, four charged

The driver was immediately apprehended and police brought the ambulance to the police station. After interrogation, a case was registered against four persons, including Kotwa Rampatti Panchayat chief Jaiprakash Singh of Doriganj police station area, under the ban on alcohol. The seized ambulance was purchased in 201 from Saran MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy’s MP fund and handed over to the Panchayat Head. When the matter came to light, MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy thanked the police department and the district administration for taking action. In addition, the police have demanded action against the ambulance steering committee.

What MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy said in the whole case

Not only this, MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy while presenting his side said that the district administration has handed over the ambulance to the panchayat through an affidavit. The MP also showed the application for the ambulance, the ambulance receipt, the contract, the driver’s driving license, his Aadhar card and other documents. Ambulances are not provided without documents and consent letters, he said. In addition, he has demanded action from the police and the administration on the culprits in the case.

Tejaswi said – there is nothing more shameful than this

However, the politics of the case have intensified. Opposition leader Tejaswi Yadav questioned the government over the issue of alcohol being found in an ambulance in Saran and said there was nothing left to talk about. In the past sand was transported by ambulance, today alcohol is being transported by ambulance. The government will still say that there is a ban on alcohol in Bihar. There is nothing more embarrassing than transporting alcohol on the vehicle on which patients should be transported.