Wing Commander Abhinandan, who was the hero of Balakot air strike, got the rank of Group Captain, understand how the rank system is in IAF

Balakot air strike hero Abhinandan has now been promoted by the Air Force and made Group Captain. Abhinandan is the only MiG-21 pilot to have the record of shooting down an F-16 fighter jet.

While promoting Balakot air strike hero Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, the Air Force has now given him the rank of Group Captain. This post is equivalent to the rank of Colonel of the Indian Army. Earlier Abhinandan was awarded the Vir Chakra for his role in the air strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan in February 2019.

Abhinandan is the only MiG-21 pilot to have the record of shooting down an F-16 fighter jet. He shot down an F-16 over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, after which his plane was shot down by enemy forces. Then the Pakistani army took him captive.

Due to international interference in the matter as well as widespread pressure imposed by India, Pakistan was forced to release Abhinandan. However, he maintained his composure even in captivity with his head held high.

Abhinandan’s Unit 51 Squadron has also received a Unit Citation for its role in thwarting the Pakistan Air Force air strike on February 27, 2019. India carried out these attacks in response to Jaish-e-Mohammed’s attack on the CRPF convoy. India carried out airstrikes on terrorist hideouts of Pakistan in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa area operated by Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The rank system in the Indian Air Force is similar to that of the Royal Air Force of Britain. It is the third wing of the Defense Forces of India after the Indian Army and the Indian Navy. The highest rank in the Indian Air Force is that of Marshal. This post is conferred by the President of India. So far only MIAF Arjan Singh has been able to achieve this rank. Let us have a look at the list of all the ranks that are in the Indian Air Force.

Number rank 1 Marshal of Indian Airforce 2 air chief marshal 3 air Marshal 4 air vice marshal 5 air commodore 6 group captain 7 wing Commander 8 squadron leader 9 flight lieutenant 10 flying officer

The lowest rank in the Officers category of the Air Force is that of Flying Officer and the highest rank is that of Marshal of the Indian Air Force. Apart from MIAF Arjan Singh no one has reached that level in the country. It is headed by the Chief of Air Staff, whose rank is Air Chief Marshal.