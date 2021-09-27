Winner but not chancellor – nonetheless. The race to replace Merkel

Berlin – For a moment it felt like he was already chancellor. As Olaf Scholz stood on stage surrounded by enthusiastic followers chanting his name and celebrating him as if he was the next leader of Germany, the clear winner of the night.

Mr Scholz had just done the unthinkable – leading his long-dead centre-left Social Democrats to victory, though in Sunday’s elections, the most volatile in a generation.

But if winning wasn’t hard enough, the hardest part is yet to come.

Mr Scholz, a friendly but disciplined politician, most recently served as chancellor and finance minister in the outgoing government of Chancellor Angela Merkel. Although he leads a party opposing his conservative Christian Democratic Union, he came out on top by convincing voters that he was not so much an agent of change as stability and continuity. In the race without an incumbent he ran as one.

It is a balancing act that may be difficult to maintain for a socialist of a time that today lies firmly at the center of a rapidly changing political landscape.