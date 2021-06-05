Entertainment News

Winnie Harlow sports a fabulous denim ensemble complete with midriff-baring crop top in Los Angeles

19 mins ago
by admin

Winnie Harlow sports a fabulous acid wash denim ensemble complete with a shredded miniskirt and midriff-baring crop top in Los Angeles

By Dan Heching For Dailymail.com

She’s a beautiful magnificence who was lately seen placing in an look at pal Kendall Jenner’s glitzy tequila launch celebration.

And Winnie Harlow appeared characteristically fabulous on Friday, when she was noticed making the sidewalk her runway in Los Angeles, California.

The mannequin and vitiligo spokesperson, 26, rocked a meticulously coordinated ensemble, consisting of a matching bucket hat and purse, alongside with a attractive crop top and miniskirt.

Winnie’s hat and dainty purse featured the identical diamond sample on light blue.

Her denim miniskirt picked up the identical tones, bleached with white and shredded on the magnificence’s higher thighs to disclose her shapely lengthy legs. 

On top, the previous America’s Subsequent Top Mannequin contestant rocked a cropped white ribbed tank top that confirmed off her naked midsection.

Harlow’s lengthy black hair flowed out from beneath her hat, hanging properly previous her waist.

She accessorized with a gold choker necklace, and strutted alongside in white hi-top sneakers.

Winnie’s make-up look was dramatic, with a shiny lip and main touches across the eyes. 

The catwalker additionally confirmed off her newest day look on Instagram, dancing round on her Tales whereas sporting one other gold necklace – this one saying ‘Diva’. 

Late final month, Winnie was one of many company at Kendall Jenner’s starry 818 tequila celebration, attending alongside the likes of Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

The mannequin wowed as she displayed her washboard abs in a tiny silk patterned bandeau top which crisscrossed over her ample property. 

She is at the moment relationship Lakers basketball participant Kyle Kuzma.  

The couple have been spending high quality time collectively lately, and look like going from power to power. 

She first met the Flint-born sportsman at a Harper’s Bazaar Style Week celebration in New York in September 2019.

Late final month: Winnie was one of many company at Kendall Jenner’s starry 818 tequila celebration, attending alongside the likes of Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner

