Winnie The Pooh Day: Real bear behind character is a girl, and more facts about beloved Disney character

Winnie The Pooh Day: Real bear behind character is a woman, and more facts about beloved Disney character



Tuesday, Jan. 18, is Winnie The Pooh Day, the date chosen in honor of the birthday of writer A. A. Milne.

The affable bear has been the hero of numerous kids’s tales about him over the a long time.

However many might not notice that the real-life bear who impressed Winnie The Pooh was really a she. Listed here are enjoyable facts you could not know about the beloved character.

The unique Winnie was feminine

Lindsay Mattick’s 2015 guide “Discovering Winnie: The True Story of the World’s Most Well-known Bear” particulars the wealthy historical past of the feminine black bear cub named Winnie who would turn out to be the inspiration for the traditional kids’s character.

Throughout World Struggle I, Mattick’s great-grandfather and Canadian veterinarian Harry Coleburn bought the American black bear cub, naming her “Winnie” after his residence metropolis of Winnipeg.

Winnie turned a regiment mascot throughout Coleburn’s months of battlefield coaching. When he was deployed to France, Coleburn realized he might not maintain Winnie protected and introduced her to the London Zoo, based on Mattick.

Guests rapidly noticed that this bear was unusually mild and sort — qualities later mirrored in Milne’s writings

Christopher Robin Milne, a younger customer who cast a friendship with the bear, liked her a lot that he re-christened his personal teddy Winnie-the-Pooh. The boy’s father, A.A. Milne, first printed a story about a boy named Christopher Robin and his stuffed bear Winnie-the-Pooh within the London Night Information on Christmas Eve in 1925.

The identify ‘Pooh’ comes from a swan

Younger Christopher Robin named a swan “Pooh,” A.A. Milne defined in his 1924 guide “When We Had been Very Younger.”

“This is a very superb identify for a swan, as a result of, for those who name him and he would not come (which is a factor swans are good at), then you’ll be able to fake that you just had been simply saying ‘Pooh!’ to point out how little you needed him,” Milne wrote earlier than the guide.

The real-life Pooh would lend his identify to a swan in that guide and later to Winnie the Pooh.

You possibly can go to (the stuffed bear) Winnie

For Winnie the Pooh tremendous followers, it is likely to be value a journey to the primary department of the New York Public Library. Right here you’ll be able to see the toys that Christopher Robin performed with that impressed Pooh, Tigger, Eeyore, Piglet and Kanga. They’re often given skilled conservation remedy.

The actual Christopher Robin opened a bookstore

It might come as no shock that Christopher Milne grew as much as be a guide lover himself. In 1951, he moved from London to southwest England to arrange Harbour Bookshop, based on the BBC. He retired in 1983, and the store closed in 2011.

