WIMBLEDON, England – As Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini played in the first set of the Wimbledon men’s singles final on Sunday afternoon on center court, two young Americans finished the boys’ singles final, 100 meters and also another world.

In the first all-American men’s singles final at the All England Club since 2014, Samir Banerjee of Basking Ridge, NJ defeated Victor Lilov 7-5, 6-3 on the No.1 court.

Banerjee, 17, dropped his racket and put his hands on his head in disbelief as he converted his third championship point, looking a lot like any other Grand Slam winner once turned into “Samir Banerjee, Wimbledon champion “.

“Sounds good,” Banerjee said with a laugh in an interview. “It’s crazy. I don’t think it’s really deep down yet. I know it’s going to be there forever now. It’s a lot. It’s amazing. But it’s just the juniors, you know?