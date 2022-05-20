Winnipeg firefighters douse two-and-a-half-storey building fire Thursday – Winnipeg



Fire officers are investigating a fire that brought on main injury to a vacant two-and-a-half-storey building on William Avenue on Thursday.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service stated crews arrived about 5:15 p.m. to search out the blaze had unfold all through the construction.

Neighbours have been suggested to remain put whereas fire crews doused the flames.

WFPS stated the state of affairs was beneath management at 7:10 p.m.

The supply of the fire is presently beneath investigation.

