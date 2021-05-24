Wins Top Social Artist For The Fifth Consecutive Year





Los Angeles: Billboard Music Awards turned out to be an enormous night for the Okay-pop septet BTS. They received the Top Social Artist Award For The Fifth Consecutive Year. Additionally Learn – Let’s By no means Lose Hope, Keep Sturdy ARMY! BTS Considerate Message For Its Indian Followers Amid Covid-19 Disaster

The Top Social Artist class options extremely in style acts who’re all ruling hearts on social media platforms together with Instagram, Twitter, and Fb. This 12 months, for this class, BTS, Blackpink, Ariana Grande, Seventeen and SB19 have been nominated, nonetheless, BTS grabbed this award. That is for the fifth time in a row that BTS received the Top Social Artist Billboard Award. Additionally Learn – BTS Pronounces Mega On-line Live performance To Rejoice Its eighth Anniversary – Particulars Right here

Top Promoting Track goes to @BTS_twt for “Dynamite”… CONGRATULATIONS !! #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/qFRMg0WCv7 Additionally Learn – Disha Patani Does ‘Easy Like Butter’ Backflip On BTS’ Newest Single Butter – Watch — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 24, 2021

Other than this, BTS additionally received the Top Duo Group Award whereas its Dynamite (which was launched in August 2020) received the Top Promoting Award of the 12 months. The award was introduced by Gabrielle Union. BTS thanked the ARMY for his or her help in a digital message from Seoul in South Korea. “It’s actually an honor to be a winner of such a big title,” RM mentioned.

they did it !! @BTS_twt wins Top Promoting Track on the #BBMAs for “Dynamite” !! pic.twitter.com/NgEsqZfCw4 — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 24, 2021

BTS’ Dynamite has set a number of information since its launch in 2020. The music additionally spent 32 whole weeks on the Billboard Scorching 100 chart, debuting at No. 1 on Sept. 4, 2020.

Other than this, Drake received Top Streaming Songs Artist, The Weeknd received Top Radio Songs Artist, Gabby Barrett grabbed the Top Nation Feminine Artist. Girl Gaga additionally received Top Dance/Digital Artist Billboard.

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards are being premiered dwell from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and Nick Jonas is internet hosting the mega present.