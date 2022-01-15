Winston Glynn, Charged With Murder In Kristal Bayron Nieves Shooting, Used To Work At Same Burger King – Gadget Clock

Winston Glynn, Charged With Murder In Kristal Bayron Nieves Capturing, Used To Work At Same Burger King – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect is below arrest within the lethal taking pictures of 19-year-old Kristal Bayron Nieves at a Burger King in East Harlem.

As CBS2’s Leah Mishkin studies, all Friday morning police have been questioning an individual of curiosity. That man has now formally been charged with homicide and theft.

Fast COVID Check Kits Distributed In Wallkill, New Windsor Being Recalled

A crowd exterior the twenty fifth precinct didn’t maintain again, shouting and screaming as Winston Glynn, 30, was taken away in handcuffs. Glynn screamed again.

The NYPD believes Glynn is answerable for killing Nieves early Sunday morning. Police say he went to the register and took out about $100. Nieves was behind the counter.

“The person calls for extra money from the register drawer. As Miss Bayron Nieves is scrambling to open the drawer, she doesn’t have the important thing,” NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig stated. “The male fires one shot, hanging her and inflicting her dying.”

“There was no motive to shoot this younger girl. Cash had been handed over. She was making an attempt to adjust to the gunman’s calls for,” NYPD Chief of Division Kenneth Corey stated. “She was killed for no obvious motive.”

Cops have been emotional as they described the ultimate moments of {the teenager}’s life.

“While you see the video, and consider this horrible incident. A mindless, brutal killing of a teen who was doing the appropriate factor, engaged on a Saturday night time at 12:30, and had her life minimize brief. It each makes your blood boil and shocks your senses,” Essig stated.

Glynn was present in Brooklyn Thursday night time and brought into custody.

Police say he labored on the Burger King on East 116th road in 2020. It was not concurrently Nieves. He has 4 prior arrests.

“All indications are that he knew this place effectively, that he pre-planned the occasion,” stated Essig.

“I hope he will get what he deserves,” stated neighbor June Lloyd.

Lloyd is heartbroken for the Nieves household. They dwell in the identical constructing. She speaks to them in passing, and advised Mishkin the household simply moved right here from Puerto Rico about two years in the past. She hasn’t seen the 19-year-old’s mom for the reason that taking pictures.

American Pink Cross Placing Out Plea For Blood Donations Amid Nationwide Scarcity

“I’m damaged hearted for her. Damaged hearted. It’s so unhappy in these occasions which you could’t go about your on a regular basis life,” Lloyd stated.

Mayor Eric Adams stated he met with Nieves’ mom and noticed the ache on her face. He thanked the NYPD for his or her work catching the suspect.

“I don’t come to press conferences of arrests, however this one was so private. For a cold-blooded killer to shoot a 19-year-old youngster after she complied. We now have been saying this again and again – there are too many weapons on our streets,” Adams stated.

“It simply don’t make no sense that anyone took an harmless particular person’s life like that. For what?” stated Ali Jordan.

Friday the candles have been nonetheless lit. Folks stopped by so as to add flowers and Teddy bears to the memorial, or to say a prayer, and to only specific their frustration that this 19-year-old’s life was taken away.

Mishkin spoke with neighbors of the sufferer’s household.

“I really feel unhealthy for her household. My condolences to her household,” Elizabeth Aponte advised Mishkin. “I can’t think about dropping a baby. I’ve three youngsters of my very own.”

Aponte described the Nieves household as well mannered and personal, and stated the mother all the time says hiya and goodbye in passing.

“It’s unhappy that she needed to lose her life at a younger age, particularly simply beginning to work and making an attempt to be productive in life,” Aponte added.

“It’s a disgrace, as a result of that lady is anyone’s youngster,” stated Ali Jordan. “They actually ought to pay for it, as a result of that was evil.”

Kenya Webb dropped off flowers and a Teddy bear.

“He didn’t should kill no 19-year-old lady,” she stated. “No, no, that’s simply not acceptable proper there.”

Indicators on the wall bear messages that learn, “I want you’ll be able to come again,” and “Harlem will always remember you.”

13-12 months-Outdated Connecticut Scholar Overdoses On Fentanyl Whereas At College

CBS2’s Leah Mishkin contributed to this report.