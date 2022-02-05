Winter Olympic athletes blast conditions of COVID quarantine hotels



Winter Olympic athletes have blasted China’s coronavirus quarantine hotels for lack of edible food and training equipment as they wait to be tested outside isolation.

Russian biathlon competitors Valeria Vasnetsova and Belgian Kim Melemans were among those who called for their separation from the Beijing Olympics.

Live update: Beijing Olympics

“My stomach hurts, I’m very pale, and I have huge black circles around my eyes. I want to finish all this. I cry every day. I’m so tired,” Vasnetsova said in an Instagram video.

Vasnetsova verified the food she received at the hotel, posting on Twitter “breakfast, lunch and dinner already for five days” – a tray with plain pasta, orange sauce, fried meat, potatoes and some greens.

He says eating most foods is “impossible” and that he is losing weight fast.

Vasnetsova’s coveted isolation will force him to miss games.

Earlier in the week, Mailman’s crying video illuminated the terms. He was brought back to the Olympic Village in isolation from the Quarantine Hotel after the video was released. His main problem was lack of information.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

He said he felt safe after being brought to the village but still needed seven days of testing before being released from isolation.

“Our main goal was to get Kim to the Olympic Village in Yanking as soon as possible,” Belgian Olympic official Olav Spahl said on Wednesday. “So we are very happy that it has been successfully achieved. We understand that COVID measures are necessary for the protection and health of the participants in the games, but we believe that athletes should always be at the center of this approach.”

Team Germany also wanted good conditions. After three-time Nordic Commonwealth gold medalist Eric Frenzel tested positive, German delegation leader Dark Schmelpfenig condemned the “irrational” living conditions. Schmelpfenig said Germany wants to have bigger, healthier rooms as well as regular meals.

The pressure has paid off with some respect.

Russian biathlon spokesman Sergei Averyanov said Vasnetsova received better food in the days following the allegations. He said he was going to get a stable bike and get better food that included salmon, cucumber, sausage and yogurt.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.