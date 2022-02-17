Sports

Winter Olympics 2022: Britain, Sweden to play for men’s curling gold

12 seconds ago
Winter Olympics 2022: Britain, Sweden to play for men’s curling gold
Winter Olympics 2022: Britain, Sweden to play for men’s curling gold

Winter Olympics 2022: Britain, Sweden to play for men’s curling gold

The British won their first medal at the Beijing Games, thanks to Bruce Maut and the men’s curling team.

Four Scottish boys defeated American defending Olympic champions 8-4 in the semifinals on Thursday night, nothing worse than a silver medal and Sweden won the right to play for gold.

Although Scotland is the birthplace of curling and the sport remains a national passion, the British have not won men’s gold – and only two medals of any color – since the sport returned to the 1998 Winter Games.

“If we do that, it will be some party back in the country,” said British lead Hamie Macmillan. “If we do that, it will mean the ultimate world to everyone.”

Britain's Hamie Macmillan celebrates with Bobby Lamy after winning the men's curling semifinal match against the United States at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Thursday, February 17, 2022 in Beijing.

Britain’s Hamie Macmillan celebrates with Bobby Lamy after winning the men’s curling semifinal match against the United States at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Thursday, February 17, 2022 in Beijing.
(AP Photo / Brian Anderson)

The Swedes beat Canada 5-3 in the other semifinal at the Ice Cube Curling Venue. Skip Nicholas Edin will have a chance to complete his Olympic medal set by winning a bronze in Sochi and a silver in Pyongyang.

“It’s going to be a super, super exciting final,” Edin says. “I think it might be nerve-racking to play, but I think it’s going to be a great game.”

John Schuster, who won bronze in 2006 and gold four years ago – the only Olympic curling medal in U.S. history – will miss the Americans in the third-place match against Canada.

“I learned a lot in Torino in 2006 because you have this huge frustration. And then, you know, it’s really easy to prolong that frustration,” he said.

“But you know we just have to realize that we have a chance to come back here and be on an Olympic podium, to win an Olympic medal for the United States of America,” Schuster said. “And I think we’re going – I know we’re going to come out tomorrow and play and be ready to do it.”

After trailing 5-4 in the five-end break, the Americans deliberately spaced three straight ends to retain control of the end-rock facility, known as the Hammer. On the ninth end they could happily do it again, but Britain boxed them, and Schuster deliberately threw his last stone – losing one point to hold the hammer in the 10th minute, trailing 6-4.

In the final, Maut did not have a good substitute for Shaster for his final stone, and in desperation he dropped all the red stones to leave two British yellow stones in the scoring area.

“We lost to a team that played well. It’s long and short,” said Matt Hamilton, second in the United States. “You really have nothing to say or sugarcoat.”

Sweden also played for the big end, forcing Canada to take a single point in the eighth match before dropping the sixth and seventh to 3-3. Canada then took a deliberate zero, entering the 4-3 gap at 10.

But Brad Gushu’s last stone at 10 was an inch away from the center of the goal, with Edin – a five-time world champion and two-time Olympic medalist – stealing one.

