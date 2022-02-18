Winter Olympics 2022: China’s Eileen Gu wins 3rd Olympic medal — a halfpipe gold



The pure joy of the half-pipe on a sunny, windy day at the Beijing Olympics looked like this:

This was the multinational frisking sensation Aileen Gu learned that her gold medal was safe, then fell to her knees at the top of that halfpipe, covered her hands with hers and shouted "Oh my God!"

—This was the 18-year-old superstar blowing straight all the way down the pipe, happily punching his fists and poles down as he vaulted on his lips, enjoying every last second of the win which meant nothing – and everything.

This Gu wore a hairy panda hat as he climbed onto the podium, smiling broadly and smiling as he received his third Bing Duane Duane mascot at the Olympics – one he won for each medal.

“I was very emotional at the top and I chose to do a victory lap,” Gu said of his hilarious final ride under the pipe on Friday. “Because I felt, for the first time, I really deserved it and I really achieved it.”

Gu had a smile mixed with tears as he mingled with his competitors, coaches and the media below – a huge sense of pride mixed with incredible relief. His two-week Odyssey in China included 16 combined run-down halfpipe, slopestyle and big air courses, and countless more practice trips over a wide area of ​​the same ice.

Gu became the first action-sports athlete to win three medals at the same Olympics, winning gold in a sophisticated competition against defending champion Casey Sharp. Two were gold and one was silver.

“He basically set a level that is unattainable for many of us,” said Carly Margulis, an American fresco who finished 11th.

Gu’s visit to China was more than a sport. About 30 months ago, he took a chance and made a statement when he decided to wear the color of his motherland – China, the host country – instead of his native United States.

She got some love and some hate for this move. She explained it over and over again: she did it to inspire girls in China. When he was younger there was very little way of winter-sports culture here. Now of course there is more.

“We are not here to break the boundaries of a country, we are here to break the boundaries of one man,” Gu said.

With the exception of good intentions, the fate of his journey to the Olympics was ultimately determined, at least from the outside, by how he shielded himself. Yet again, under pressure and watching the world, Gu has delivered. With his latest win, he was unbeaten in the halfpipe this season.

“She’s a machine,” Sharp said.

With wind blowing from left to right on the day at 3 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 16 degrees Celsius), Gu rested the competition on his first run. It consisted of a pair of 900-degree spins in different directions, each full to hold his skis, second-long touches frozen at the bottom.

Scored 93.25 for Gu, then in his second run, he scored two more points.

He has increased the difficulty of his final jump, going for the back-to-back “all-op” flat spins where he starts facing his spin half pipe even though he is traveling downhill. He landed with both jumps without a hint of a bubble.

One of his trainers, Misra Tornianen, 13 feet, 9 inches Gu, was even more impressed when he flew over the half pipe on his first blow.

“It’s amazing what he did without rest, coping with stress and delivering every day,” Tornianen said.

The fact that Gu’s victory was undoubtedly underestimated the overall quality of the competition.

At the Winter X Games a year ago, Sharp stiffened and tore his left knee. On Friday, for just the second time in his career, he landed two 1080-degree spins on the same run.

His 2-3 finishes, along with teammate Rachel Kirker, marked another beautiful day in the half pipe for Canada. It was the country’s best frisker, the late Sarah Burke, who pushed hard to include women in half-pipe skiing and then bring the sport to the Olympics for the 2014 Sochi Games.

In a twist that seems like nothing more than a mere event, the real sports star, Burke, and his newest, Gu, share the same birthday: September 3rd.

In an interview last year, Gu spoke of creating a wallet from duct tape for a sixth-grade industrial project. Across the front, he wrote “Celebrate Sarah,” a tribute to the pioneer who died in a training accident in 2012.

“Even though I’m terrible in the industry,” Gu said that day, “I can still express myself to the best of my ability.”

A magazine cover girl who scored 1580 (out of 1600) on the SAT and saved her best artwork for Stanford-bound, Gu Snow the following fall. His latest performance sparked a debate about his best Olympic performance of all time.

When it comes to action sports, the versatile teenager is in the same conversation with snowboarder Shawn White, whose four-year-old pressure win was the all-time player; This earned him his third gold medal in 12 years.

And with her friend Chloe Kim, who has dominated her sport for a decade and left China with her second snowboarding gold in two attempts.

It just seemed appropriate that Guerre’s frisky trifle final event came in the same half-pipe where Kim won and White said goodbye to the Olympics the week before.

More than any other place in the Action Park, Halfpipe is where the Olympic stars are born.

As Gu got ready to take it off for the first time since his last event, he put his hands on her hips and closed his eyes, then repeated a sentence three times.

“I said, ‘My name is Eileen Gu,'” he told reporters, with tears in his eyes, “and I’m the best half-pipe skier in the world.”

After the pip talk, he pulled his goggles off, down the hill, and proved once more.