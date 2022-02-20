Sports

Winter Olympics 2022 final medal tally

The Winter Olympics are over after two weeks of dramatic competition in Beijing.

Norway is going home with the most medals and the most gold medals. This is the third consecutive game where they have at least tied or led a gold medal.

Kylie Humphries and Kaisha Love from the United States slide during the Women's Bobsley Hit 1 at the Winter Olympics on Friday, February 18, 2022, 2022 in Beijing.

(AP Photo / Dmitry Lavatsky)

The United States has overtaken China to win the gold medal (9-8), but the overall medal tally was higher than that of China (25-15). The United States was tied for fifth overall medal and fourth gold medal.

U.S. gold medalists Lindsay Jacobellis and Nick Bamgartner are celebrating during a medal ceremony for the mixed team snowboard cross at the Winter Olympics in China on Saturday, February 12, 2022, 2022.

(AP Photo / Lee Jin-man)

U.S. gold medalists included Kylie Humphries in the women’s morale; Nathan Chen in men’s singles skating; Alexander Hall in Men’s Frisky Slopestyle; Lindsay Jacobelis at the Women’s Snowboard Cross; Chloe Kim in the women’s snowboard halfpipe; Erin Jackson in the 500-meter speed skating competition and Team USA in the mixed team skiing aerial.

Chloe Kim of the United States celebrates the Women's Olympic Winter Olympics on Thursday, February 10, 2022, 2022 in China during the women's half-pipe ceremony.

(AP Photo / Francisco Seco, file)

Read below for the full medal table.

