Winter Olympics 2022 final medal tally



The Winter Olympics are over after two weeks of dramatic competition in Beijing.

Norway is going home with the most medals and the most gold medals. This is the third consecutive game where they have at least tied or led a gold medal.

The United States has overtaken China to win the gold medal (9-8), but the overall medal tally was higher than that of China (25-15). The United States was tied for fifth overall medal and fourth gold medal.

U.S. gold medalists included Kylie Humphries in the women’s morale; Nathan Chen in men’s singles skating; Alexander Hall in Men’s Frisky Slopestyle; Lindsay Jacobelis at the Women’s Snowboard Cross; Chloe Kim in the women’s snowboard halfpipe; Erin Jackson in the 500-meter speed skating competition and Team USA in the mixed team skiing aerial.

