Sports

Winter Olympics 2022: Finland beats Russians for its 1st hockey gold medal

15 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Winter Olympics 2022: Finland beats Russians for its 1st hockey gold medal
Written by admin
Winter Olympics 2022: Finland beats Russians for its 1st hockey gold medal

Winter Olympics 2022: Finland beats Russians for its 1st hockey gold medal

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The sheets of paper rained down on the bench like a super-sized confetti, with players jumping at full speed to pile up on goaltender Harry Sateri so hard that they knocked the net from its moorings.

After finally finishing what so many Finnish teams couldn’t do, there was plenty of energy to go around. Finland, now known as Suomi in Finnish, is now synonymous with gold.

The Finns beat the Russians 2-1 on Sunday to win the men’s hockey tournament without NHL players at the Beijing Games, winning the Olympic gold medal for the first time in the country’s history.

“We’ve got what we’re here for,” said Finnish defender Sami Bhatanen. “We fought hard, and we won the first Olympic gold medal in the history of Finnish ice hockey. It’s something special, and no one can take it away from us.”

Live update: Beijing Olympics

Finland's Marco Antilla (12) jumps on Atte Ohtama (55) and goalkeeper Harry Sateri as Finland beat the Russian Olympic Committee to win the men's gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics in hockey on Sunday, February 20, 2022 in Beijing.

Finland’s Marco Antilla (12) jumps on Atte Ohtama (55) and goalkeeper Harry Sateri as Finland beat the Russian Olympic Committee to win the men’s gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics in hockey on Sunday, February 20, 2022 in Beijing.
(AP Photo / Matt Slokam)

Finland has never won an Olympic men’s or women’s team. It last reached the final in 2006 and lost to Sweden, winning silver since 1988.

The defending champions, the Russians, had to settle for silver without retreating.

“Life does not end with this,” coach Alexei Jamnov told Russian TV. “We still have a lot of competition ahead of us.”

After winning gold in 2018 as Olympic athletes from Russia, the Russians competed this time as the short ROC for the Russian Olympic Committee. The ROC and OAR names are the result of bans for doping and cover-ups across multiple Olympic Games.

READ Also  Why Zinchenko was Pep’s star vs Brighton

The tournament was unveiled in the shadow of another Russian doping story, involving 15-year-old figure skater Camilla Valiva. The word came after the Russian team won gold that Valiva tested positive for a banned substance in December. He was allowed to skate in the individual event, a disappointing fourth finish.

Players of the Russian hockey team and coaches and others in the rink have been questioned about the scandal and about not holding a medal ceremony when the IOC’s verdict ends on the podium.

For Russian hockey players, whatever the name, the silver in the men’s tournament was the 32nd medal of the country’s athletes in Beijing. Not just the gold they expected.

“These days, we are the best country in the world in hockey,” said Finland forward Harry Pesonen.

When the NHL withdrew in late December due to disruption to the epidemic-related schedule, the Russians looked like a new choice, the Finns were actually the big winners. Recent NHL players such as captain Valteri Filippula, forwards Leo Komarov and defenders Sami Bhatanen and Miko Lehtonen have had the strength to move forward with the features of Finland’s strong structure, defense and goaltending.

The combination helped Finland go through an undefeated Olympics in six games, including a three-goal comeback to beat rivals Sweden in the preliminary round. Finland beat Switzerland, Slovakia and the Russians, competed in the tournament, rolled into business-like fashion, and longtime coach Zukka Jalonen was behind the bench.

The game ended better for the Finns than the final 16 years ago, when national stars Temu Ceylan, Kimo Timonen, Miko and Saku Koivu and Jere Lehtinen almost got the job done.

This time the heroes of the Finnish Olympics included Sateri, top goal-scorer Sakari Makinen, defender Ville Poka, substitute captain Marco Antilla and winger Hanes Borninen. Pokka tied it after Mikhail Grigorenko put the Russians on the board, Bijninen Antiller redirected the shot for the winning goal and Sateri saved 16.

READ Also  Watch Video one who wins after losing is Rahul Tripathi Shahrukh Khan Baazigar praises this way turned such a game IPL 2021 DC vs KKR

The Russians got only three shots in the net in the third period.

“That’s how well our boys played,” Sateri said. “They played such a good defense today and throughout the tournament.”

It was only fitting that Antilla played a major role in the final game of a tournament played in a quarantine bubble. The 36-year-old veteran forward spent his first six days in Beijing isolated after testing positive for the coronavirus after arriving in China, which has strict COVID-19 policy inside and outside the Olympics.

The Olympic team was formed by Lehtinen, who is now general manager after a long NHL career when he was known as hockey’s best defensive winger. Lehtinen always thought that it was possible for Finland to win gold, and he expressed that feeling.

“I tell a lot of people, ‘That year is coming,'” Lehtinen said. “You never know when it will happen.”

That year ended here, though NHL stars like Alexander Barkov, Miko Rantanen and Miro Heiskanen were not at the Olympics.

“It’s still an Olympic gold medal,” Pokka said. “We won. Obviously, the NHL players are not here, but we still deserve the gold medal.”

There were a lot of similarities with the NHL, even though the league players did not fill almost every roster. The tournament was played in narrow NHL-sized rinks in an attempt to speed up the game and in a limited Olympic bubble similar to what the league had created to award the Stanley Cup for the 2020 play-offs.

The games were also held in quiet areas – not empty like the NHL playoffs, but with access to selected Chinese fans. A total of 1,288 spectators watched Finland beat Russia in the final, which ended in an exciting celebration between Beijing and 8:20 pm.

READ Also  Levy & Mourinho dealt blow over long-term Spurs future of "special" £22.5m-rated beast - opinion

The sale of alcohol is banned in Finland until 9am on Sunday, but fans did not stop to gather at the bar to see it. It was just the beginning of the party.

“It’s hard to put into words what that means,” Philpula said. “Hockey is a big thing in Finland. We’ve come close a few times, and it’s nice to finally get the first one. We’ve played a great tournament, and that’s the prize.”

#Winter #Olympics #Finland #beats #Russians #1st #hockey #gold #medal

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment