Winter Olympics 2022: Finland beats Russians for its 1st hockey gold medal



The sheets of paper rained down on the bench like a super-sized confetti, with players jumping at full speed to pile up on goaltender Harry Sateri so hard that they knocked the net from its moorings.

After finally finishing what so many Finnish teams couldn’t do, there was plenty of energy to go around. Finland, now known as Suomi in Finnish, is now synonymous with gold.

The Finns beat the Russians 2-1 on Sunday to win the men’s hockey tournament without NHL players at the Beijing Games, winning the Olympic gold medal for the first time in the country’s history.

“We’ve got what we’re here for,” said Finnish defender Sami Bhatanen. “We fought hard, and we won the first Olympic gold medal in the history of Finnish ice hockey. It’s something special, and no one can take it away from us.”

Finland has never won an Olympic men’s or women’s team. It last reached the final in 2006 and lost to Sweden, winning silver since 1988.

The defending champions, the Russians, had to settle for silver without retreating.

“Life does not end with this,” coach Alexei Jamnov told Russian TV. “We still have a lot of competition ahead of us.”

After winning gold in 2018 as Olympic athletes from Russia, the Russians competed this time as the short ROC for the Russian Olympic Committee. The ROC and OAR names are the result of bans for doping and cover-ups across multiple Olympic Games.

The tournament was unveiled in the shadow of another Russian doping story, involving 15-year-old figure skater Camilla Valiva. The word came after the Russian team won gold that Valiva tested positive for a banned substance in December. He was allowed to skate in the individual event, a disappointing fourth finish.

Players of the Russian hockey team and coaches and others in the rink have been questioned about the scandal and about not holding a medal ceremony when the IOC’s verdict ends on the podium.

For Russian hockey players, whatever the name, the silver in the men’s tournament was the 32nd medal of the country’s athletes in Beijing. Not just the gold they expected.

“These days, we are the best country in the world in hockey,” said Finland forward Harry Pesonen.

When the NHL withdrew in late December due to disruption to the epidemic-related schedule, the Russians looked like a new choice, the Finns were actually the big winners. Recent NHL players such as captain Valteri Filippula, forwards Leo Komarov and defenders Sami Bhatanen and Miko Lehtonen have had the strength to move forward with the features of Finland’s strong structure, defense and goaltending.

The combination helped Finland go through an undefeated Olympics in six games, including a three-goal comeback to beat rivals Sweden in the preliminary round. Finland beat Switzerland, Slovakia and the Russians, competed in the tournament, rolled into business-like fashion, and longtime coach Zukka Jalonen was behind the bench.

The game ended better for the Finns than the final 16 years ago, when national stars Temu Ceylan, Kimo Timonen, Miko and Saku Koivu and Jere Lehtinen almost got the job done.

This time the heroes of the Finnish Olympics included Sateri, top goal-scorer Sakari Makinen, defender Ville Poka, substitute captain Marco Antilla and winger Hanes Borninen. Pokka tied it after Mikhail Grigorenko put the Russians on the board, Bijninen Antiller redirected the shot for the winning goal and Sateri saved 16.

The Russians got only three shots in the net in the third period.

“That’s how well our boys played,” Sateri said. “They played such a good defense today and throughout the tournament.”

It was only fitting that Antilla played a major role in the final game of a tournament played in a quarantine bubble. The 36-year-old veteran forward spent his first six days in Beijing isolated after testing positive for the coronavirus after arriving in China, which has strict COVID-19 policy inside and outside the Olympics.

The Olympic team was formed by Lehtinen, who is now general manager after a long NHL career when he was known as hockey’s best defensive winger. Lehtinen always thought that it was possible for Finland to win gold, and he expressed that feeling.

“I tell a lot of people, ‘That year is coming,'” Lehtinen said. “You never know when it will happen.”

That year ended here, though NHL stars like Alexander Barkov, Miko Rantanen and Miro Heiskanen were not at the Olympics.

“It’s still an Olympic gold medal,” Pokka said. “We won. Obviously, the NHL players are not here, but we still deserve the gold medal.”

There were a lot of similarities with the NHL, even though the league players did not fill almost every roster. The tournament was played in narrow NHL-sized rinks in an attempt to speed up the game and in a limited Olympic bubble similar to what the league had created to award the Stanley Cup for the 2020 play-offs.

The games were also held in quiet areas – not empty like the NHL playoffs, but with access to selected Chinese fans. A total of 1,288 spectators watched Finland beat Russia in the final, which ended in an exciting celebration between Beijing and 8:20 pm.

The sale of alcohol is banned in Finland until 9am on Sunday, but fans did not stop to gather at the bar to see it. It was just the beginning of the party.

“It’s hard to put into words what that means,” Philpula said. “Hockey is a big thing in Finland. We’ve come close a few times, and it’s nice to finally get the first one. We’ve played a great tournament, and that’s the prize.”