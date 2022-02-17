Winter Olympics 2022: Finland’s Jon Sallinen involved in collision with cameraman during run



Finland skier John Salinen was involved in a horrific incident on Thursday as he competed in the Halfpipe qualifying event for the Winter Olympics in China.

Salinen was seen misunderstanding his tactics and hit a cameraman who was filming near the bank.

“Sometimes if you mess with takeoff just like I did right there, it’s the worst consequence. I was lucky not to be able to land on my head and then maybe get a little cushion from the camera. “Dr. Salinen after his first run.

“At the same time, I landed straight on my collarbone and I felt some movement, heard some cracks there. I hope it didn’t break, but it’s really painful now.”

Salinen also fell in his second run.

Salinen was at the bottom after the first two runs of the qualifying round. He scored 18 in the first run and 18.50 in the second. Both scores were out of the possible 100 points.

Four Americans have qualified for the medal round – Aaron Blanc, Burke Irving, David Wise and Alex Ferreira. Blank was in first place after two runs. Irving and Wise are third and fourth, respectively. Ferreira was in seventh place.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.