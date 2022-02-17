Sports

Winter Olympics 2022: Finland’s Jon Sallinen involved in collision with cameraman during run

26 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Winter Olympics 2022: Finland’s Jon Sallinen involved in collision with cameraman during run
Written by admin
Winter Olympics 2022: Finland’s Jon Sallinen involved in collision with cameraman during run

Winter Olympics 2022: Finland’s Jon Sallinen involved in collision with cameraman during run

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Finland skier John Salinen was involved in a horrific incident on Thursday as he competed in the Halfpipe qualifying event for the Winter Olympics in China.

Salinen was seen misunderstanding his tactics and hit a cameraman who was filming near the bank.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

At the 2022 Winter Olympics, on Thursday, February 17, 2022, John Salinen of Finland collided with a cameraman during the men's half-pipe qualification in Zhangjiako, China.

At the 2022 Winter Olympics, on Thursday, February 17, 2022, John Salinen of Finland collided with a cameraman during the men’s half-pipe qualification in Zhangjiako, China.
(AP Photo / Francisco Seco)

“Sometimes if you mess with takeoff just like I did right there, it’s the worst consequence. I was lucky not to be able to land on my head and then maybe get a little cushion from the camera. “Dr. Salinen after his first run.

“At the same time, I landed straight on my collarbone and I felt some movement, heard some cracks there. I hope it didn’t break, but it’s really painful now.”

Live update: Beijing Olympics

At the 2022 Winter Olympics, on Thursday, February 17, 2022, John Salinen of Finland collided with a cameraman during the men's half-pipe qualification in Zhangjiako, China.

At the 2022 Winter Olympics, on Thursday, February 17, 2022, John Salinen of Finland collided with a cameraman during the men’s half-pipe qualification in Zhangjiako, China.
(AP Photo / Francisco Seco)

Salinen also fell in his second run.

Salinen was at the bottom after the first two runs of the qualifying round. He scored 18 in the first run and 18.50 in the second. Both scores were out of the possible 100 points.

At the 2022 Winter Olympics, on Thursday, February 17, 2022, John Salinen of Finland collided with a cameraman during the men's half-pipe qualification in Zhangjiako, China.

At the 2022 Winter Olympics, on Thursday, February 17, 2022, John Salinen of Finland collided with a cameraman during the men’s half-pipe qualification in Zhangjiako, China.
(AP Photo / Francisco Seco)

READ Also  Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka announces retirement from Test cricket 6 years ago this day made his T20 debut goodbye same day

Four Americans have qualified for the medal round – Aaron Blanc, Burke Irving, David Wise and Alex Ferreira. Blank was in first place after two runs. Irving and Wise are third and fourth, respectively. Ferreira was in seventh place.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

#Winter #Olympics #Finlands #Jon #Sallinen #involved #collision #cameraman #run

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment