Winter Olympics 2022: Francesco Friedrich gets 4th bobsled gold as Germans dominate



Double Gold in Pyongyang, Double Gold in Beijing.

Francesco Frederick wins everything at the Olympics again.

The world’s best bobsleder won a four-man race at the Beijing Games on Sunday, ending a dominating Olympics by the world’s sliding superpower. He won two- and four-person events at the 2018 Pyongyang Games, then repeated the feat in Beijing – the first double-double in Olympic bobsled history.

Frederick and his teammates Thorsten Margis, Candy Bauer and Alexander Schuler finished their four runs in 3 minutes, 54.30 seconds. Germany also finished second, with Johannes Lochner – first-run leader – and his team of Florian Bauer, Christopher Weber and Christian Rasp crossing the line at 3: 54.67.

“A great feeling,” Friedrich said.

The bronze goes to Canada, with driver Justin Cripps and his team Ryan Somer, Cam Stones and Benjamin Cockwell finishing at 3: 55.09. It was Cripps’ second Olympic medal after tying Frederich for two men’s gold at the Pyongyang Games.

“Amazing,” Cripps said. “We couldn’t be happier.”

Returning to the Pyongyang Olympics, Friedrich has now won 60 of his last 73 international races – the Olympics, the World Cup and the World Championships – and has won medals in 69 of them. He is a two-time seven-time world champion, four-time defending four-time world champion, five-time World Cup two-man overall champion and four-time four-time world overall champion.

And now, he is only the second four-time Olympic gold-medal winning pilot, the only German to join that club, Andre Lang. When Lange was at his peak, he was the unanimously best driver in the world.

That torch has undoubtedly gone to Frederick now.

“We did it all to get here again,” Friedrich said. “In these four years we’ve done an amazing job … without all the boys, it’s impossible to achieve such a moment.”

Cripps failed to figure out what could be the second German bobsled sweep at the Olympics – before the Beijing Games, no nation had ever won three medals in the bobsled race until Germany did it in the two-man race that ended last week. Christoph Huffer finished fourth for the Germans just 0.06 seconds behind Cripps.

Even without a further 1-2-3 sweep, the final numbers were still impressive. The Germans themselves lose the world.

Bobsled: Germany has won three gold and seven medals, while the rest of the world has won one gold – Kylie Humphries’ victory in morale for the United States – and a total of five medals.

Skeleton: Germany won both gold and three medals; The rest of the world has no gold or three medals.

Luz: Germany won a total of four gold and six medals; The rest of the world has no gold or six medals.

Final number: nine gold and 16 medals for Germany, one gold and 14 medals for everyone else.

“It looks like we’re drunk, but we’re not,” said Laura Nolte, a women’s bobsled gold medalist. “We’re just happily drunk.”

Even without the medal, Hunter Church was so.

The American finished her first Olympics, finishing 10th in her favorite event, the Fourth. He and his teammates Josh Williamson, Chris Horn and Charlie Volker had a final time of 3: 57.06, which moved from 13th to 11th after the third run and then another place in the final.

“These guys were incredible,” Church said. “It’s really nice to say, ‘Hey, we’re back and we’re in the top 10’ and being able to achieve that goal, it means a lot.”

The United States believes that it is now moving towards a new Olympic cycle. And it is possible that the Church may be able to hold its entire sled together, a rarity for Americans in recent years.

“The U.S. men’s program is going to be in a very different position in four years, I have a feeling,” Church said. “It’s exciting.”

Frank Delduca, finishing his first Olympics as a pilot, finished 13th at 3: 57.65 with a team of Carlo Valdes, Jimmy Reid and Hakim Abdul-Sabur.

This was Delduca’s 22nd, and last, international race of the season. He started in the low-level North America Cup circuit, raced 16 times between November 7 and December 20 and won medals in each race – seven gold, seven silver, two bronze.

It promoted him to the World Cup squad after the Christmas break, and it was his final springboard for the Olympic team.

“We dug deep and gave what we had,” Delduka said.

It was the final run for Valdes and Reid, both retiring.

“Eight years later, I’ve kept everything I had in this game,” Reid said. “A lot of ups and downs, a lot of falls. That was the last run of my career.”