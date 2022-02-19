Winter Olympics 2022: Freezing cold to gold, New Zealand wins on halfpipe



Gold medalist Nico Portias had blood on his ears.

Silver medalist David Wise was tired – from skiing as much as running from half an Olympic half-pipe to testing a teammate after a bad fall.

Bronze medalist Alex Ferreira made one of the biggest takeaways of the day for hand warmers, hot chocolate and warm fire: “I mean, I’m alive.”

Mother Nature saved the worst for last Saturday – the last day to flip and spin at Olympic Action Park. At minus 26 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 32 degrees Celsius) the air was cold, and with snow and clouds scattering in the half-pipe, the day of the men’s half-pipe final was just a day for the die-hard.

Eighth-place 2014 silver medalist Gus Kenwardi said “admirably”.

The medalists – Portias of New Zealand and Wise and Ferreira of the United States – were the same three, differently ordered, who took to the podium at the Pyongyang Games four years ago.

This time their victory is proof of their experience. Also, a show of sheer courage. It was hard, frankly, to call someone a runner-up in this one, especially since everyone skates in one piece. It was a competition, some skiers suggested, it would have been canceled if it had not been placed at the end of the Olympic schedule, with no backup days.

“My goal was to get gold,” Ferreira said. “But being on stage in such a difficult situation, I really think I’ve got gold.”

All three medal runs came on the skiers’ first ride below the halfpipe, while adrenaline was still pumping and before catching permafrost.

In all, 12 finalists took three runs under the frozen expanse. Out of their total 36 runs, only 18 runs were completed without.

Kenwardi took one of the grizzly hits.

At the start of his second run he virtually got out of the halfpipe, hitting his back hard against the deck and he went down the pipe. He came back 30 minutes later and scored a full run – the last run of his career.

“Even when the wind wasn’t blowing on people’s decks, it was really killing the spaciousness,” said Kenwardi, an American who competed for his motherland, Britain. “The guys in the top three still had incredible runs, but not the runs they wanted.”

As far as the wise have acknowledged.

“I did a lot of preparation,” he said. “It’s like I cooked a meal for everyone and I couldn’t share it.”

And so, the skier who set the standard for the sport in the previous two Olympic cycles added a silver medal to his collection.

Wise famously won his gold after rattling his bindings so tightly in South Korea that there was virtually no way to give up his skis during a fall. In China, he suffered a blow in his second run and part of his tie broke.

“When it’s cold, and I’m 195 pounds … I get a little hard on my equipment,” Wise said.

Later in the race, Wise stood down when the finalist of the day, American Aaron Blank, landed on his head while trying to run a double cork with his third jump. Wise ran to the middle of the pipe to check on his friend.

“I don’t like it when people hit them on the head,” Wise said.

Blank under his own authority, Skid of Sky and team officials said he had been assessed by the medical team and was resting at the Olympic Village.

Portius hit his head while attempting a double-cork 1440 in his final run. Earlier, he performed two 1620-degree spins – one to his right, the other to his left – which was good for a score of 93 and such a lead no one was going to pass.

“It’s a bit of a foolish decision to do,” Portius said of the final tactic, which drew blood to his right ear. “But it’s the Olympics. So you have to give up everything.”

The victory of Portias marked a perfect bookend for this two-week flip and turn at Genting Snow Park. Near the start of the action, in a very calm state, snowboarder Joey Sadowski won gold at New Zealand’s first Winter Games in the snot slopstyle course.

Thirteen days later, this time in the icy halfpipe, Portius has added another gold to his bronze from four years ago.

New Zealand team members greet him with a haka – a formal dance performed before a match by the country’s all-black national rugby team.

“Pretty special,” Portias said.

On a fragile day in the mountains, it was as warm and vague as it could get.