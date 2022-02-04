Winter Olympics 2022: German figure skaters dress as Harley Quinn, Joker for performance



A German figure skating tandem wowed social media Friday, dressing up as the Joker and Harley Quinn for their performance at the Winter Olympics.

Tim Dieck and Katharina Mueller portrayed the villians in the rhythm dancing event. The two moved and grooved to a jazz rendition of the Britney Spears hit “Toxic” as well as Norman Greenbaum’s “Spirit in the Sky” and The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army.”

The two were the talk of social media ahead of the opening ceremony in Beijing.

According to the NBC Olympics, the two finished their round with a 63.21 score from the judges. The score put them in last place in the 10-team event. Their teammates, Minerva Hase and Nolan Seegert, had to withdraw from the pairs portion of the team event after Seegert tested positive for COVID-19.

The German pair will not make it into the next round.

The US team’s rhythm dance duo of Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue finished in first place after the event with a total score of 86.56. The Russian Olympic Committee’s Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov were just behind them.

The ROC is the favorite to win the event.

In 2018, Canada finished first in the team portion of the figure skating competition. The ROC finished second and the US took home third place.