Winter Olympics 2022: Germany leads in women's bobsled, US in 3rd



The Germans stay at home on the Olympic sliding track in China.

Having won gold medals in seven of the eight sliding events so far at the Beijing Games, Germany has positioned itself to add more hardware to their record-setting totals – holding the top two places in the middle of the women’s bobsled competition on Friday night.

Laura Nolte and Deborah Levy have a half-second lead after two runs, a combined time of 2: 02.05. Defending Olympic champions Mariama Zamanka and Alexandra Burgard finished second in 2: 02.55 minutes.

“Today was a really good show,” Nolte said. “We have to do the same thing tomorrow.”

And the United States is in third place, with four-time medalist Elena Meyers Taylor and breakman Sylvia Hoffman finishing their first two runs at 2: 02.79 – well ahead of Canada’s Kristin de Bruyne, who posted a two-run lead with 2 breakman Kristen Bujnoski. : 03.21.

“I’m going to have fun tomorrow,” said Myers Taylor, who has indicated he may retire after the Olympics. “It’s been a long journey and I’m going to enjoy it. I’m feeling really good right now. I’m going to take a break and go after it tomorrow. Tomorrow is a whole new day.”

Manobab gold medalist Kylie Humphries wants to do something for the fifth Olympic medal and the fourth gold. Humphreys are fifth in the midway point at 2: 03.38, paired with Breakman Kaysha Lave – currently about six-tenths of a second away from the bronze position.

“Kaisha has done an amazing job today,” Humphries said. “We’ll look at our equipment again, clean up some of the drives and see what’s happening. … We go there and do what we can. Sometimes it’s not good enough and sometimes it is.”

The last two runs of the event on Saturday night.

It is not surprising to see countries at the top of the standings. The United States, Germany, and Canada have won 14 of the previous 15 Olympic medals awarded at the event; Italy won bronze in 2006, with the exception of

Germany’s seven sliding gold medals at the Olympics are already a record for any country, and its 12 medals – and counts – relate to what East Germany and West Germany conducted in 1976.

Germany went 4-for-4 in the loose event at the Olympics, then -2 for the skeleton-2 and won medals in the two-man bobsled race. The only gold from the Yanking Sliding Center that has not yet gone to Germany in the women’s morale, when Humphries won and Meyers Taylor was second for the United States.

Nalte is leading the event in a four-member event that starts on Saturday morning and may be the only blip in the German sliding resume from these games with world champion Francesco Frederich’s biggest favorite.

Nolte set the tone, with Zamanka – the defending Olympic champion – just 0.06 seconds behind after the first race on Friday night. Meyers Taylor was third at that point, Humphries fourth, 0.37 seconds from first to fourth.

In the second heat it opened up significantly, as the tube went away.

“My run wasn’t perfect and I had some mistakes, especially in the second run,” Zamanka said. “It’s more in my head than the position we’re in. … we have something to do.”

The order at the top of the standings in the second heat was basically the same, the only change being that De Bruyne passed Humphries in the race to be fourth.

“We’re fighting some tough competition with the start, with technology, with German technology on the sled,” Humphries said. “It’s definitely a challenge, but it’s exciting to have a competitive field in women’s sports. And we’re not going to give up yet. Anything can happen and we’ll fight until the bitter end.”

The only big mover in the second run was Russian Nadezhda Sergeiva, who was 16th in the first hit but ninth in the midpoint.