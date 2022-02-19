Sports

Winter Olympics 2022: Irene Schouten wins 3rd gold on final day of speedskating

Irene Scouten of the Netherlands won her third gold medal at the Beijing Olympics, beating Canada’s Ivani Blondin in the women’s event on Saturday.

In the final speed skating event of the Winter Games, Scouten established himself as the biggest star on the ice ribbon with a furious push to overtake Blondin.

Blondin took the lead in the backstreet, but Scouten returned with an all-out sprint in the end to win by 0.06 seconds.

“It’s amazing,” says the winner. “I’ve always been good at the last straight, and I felt like my speed from the angle was a lot higher. I was confident I could beat him.”

Irene Scouten of the Netherlands tops the silver medalist Ivani Blondin of Canada in the women's speed skating mass final on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Irene Scouten of the Netherlands tops the silver medalist Ivani Blondin of Canada in the women’s speed skating mass final on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
(AP Photo / Su Ogroki)

Scouten made a shout as he crossed the strip, celebrating another gold after his victories in the 3,000 and 5,000 meters. At a Nifty bookend, he won the first and last speed skating event in Beijing two weeks apart.

“I’m very happy,” Schouten said. “I worked really, really hard. When I was younger, my dream was to win gold at the Olympics. Now, to do it three times, it’s amazing.”

Bert Swings wins men’s mass start to make history for Belgium. He became the first individual Winter Olympic gold medalist for his country, winning its only previous gold in double figure skating in 1948.

“I always want to take the bar to the next level,” Swings said.

The last day at the Oval was a disappointing one for the American team.

In the men’s race, Joey Mantia dropped the blade for the bronze medal. The 36-year-old Floridian complained that he was caught by another skater, which cost him his second medal at the Beijing Games.

Mia Manganello Kilberg teamed up with Mantia to finish fourth in the women’s race.

Blondin was determined for the silver, with gold he won as part of the team’s pursuit. The bronze went to Francesca Lolobrigidar of Italy, his second medal at the Olympics after claiming a silver in 3,000.

Blondin thought he had gold when he walked past Shauten with about half a lap.

“Maybe I went a little early,” said Blondin. “I should have had a little more patience. But it started in earnest. You never know what might happen. Irene has been so strong in the last few weeks, it’s an honor for me to be second after her.”

The swings have improved in the silver he won at the frenzy event at the 2018 Pyongyang Games – the only individual speed skating race with head-to-head, pack-style competition instead of running against the lane clock.

“Gold comes after silver,” he said. “Once you get that medal, you know how bad you want it again.”

There was a lot of pushing and shoving, not to mention some horrible falls.

Defending Olympic champion Nana Takagi failed to advance to the final after falling again while leading the semi-final heatwave – a repetition of the blow he took to help Japan win the team gold.

Incumbent world champion Marijke Groenwood fell in both the semifinals and the final. He was able to return after the first accident and qualify for the medal race.

He went down again and finished 11th.

“It’s a crazy race, but for me, it’s a lot of fun. I like mass start. I think it’s my favorite race,” said Blondin. “It’s a lot like a roller coaster.”

South Korea won the other men’s medal. Chung Jie Won won the silver and defending Olympic champion Lee Seung Hun settled for the bronze.

Three-time world champion Mantia initially posted the same time as Lee. But the replay showed that the tip of the South Korean skate crossed the line just before Montier Blade, winning the bronze by 0.001 seconds.

Mantia claims Lee grabbed her as she ran toward the line, but no violations were reported.

“I feel like I’ve been deceived,” Mantia said. “I stumbled a bit in the last corner, but it was still a medal-worthy performance in my opinion.”

The Netherlands again topped the speed skating medal table with a total of six gold and 12 medals. The United States finished with three medals, its best since 2010.

The mass introductory race marked the apparent Olympic farewell for the two speed skating giants.

Soven Kramer of the Netherlands finished last in the men’s final, pushing the pace early but falling behind when competitors increased speed at the end of the 16-lap race.

The 35-year-old Dutch star ended her Olympic career with a total of nine medals, including four golds. He has already announced that he is retiring after Beijing.

Claudia Pechstein of Germany reached the women’s final just three days before her 50th birthday. He was ninth with a point in the sprint at an interval.

Asked if he was retiring, Pechstein said he had not made a final decision. But it is difficult to imagine that he will compete for another four years.

Pechstein carried the flag for Germany at the opening ceremony of its eighth Olympics, the most by any female winter athlete. He has won five gold and nine medals in his career, including a doping ban, which he continues to debate.

