Winter Olympics 2022: Kamila Valieva gets another shot at podium despite doping allegations

11 seconds ago
Controversial teenage Russian figure skater Camilla Valiva will compete in the women’s freestyle skate at the Winter Olympics on Thursday night as she looks forward to another possible medal in a doping scandal.

After Valiva finished in the top three of the competition, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) insisted that there would be no flower ceremony or medal ceremony if the organization had to snatch any possible medals that could eventually win her.

Camilla Valiva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, trains for the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, February 16, 2022, in Beijing.

(AP Photo / Natacha Pisarenko)

IOC spokesman Mark Adams said “there will be an asterisk against the results, as they will be awaiting initial investigation.” “Don’t we want all this to continue? Absolutely.”

Valiva was ruled ineligible to compete in this week’s women’s event by a sports arbitration tribunal when her case went through anti-doping measures. Valiva led the women’s competition after a brief program.

Camilla Valiva of the Russian Olympic Committee competes in the women's short program during figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

(AP Photo / David J. Philip)

The 15-year-old figure skater tested positive for three different substances to improve heart function in a sample taken before arriving in Beijing, according to the New York Times. Documents reviewed by the paper revealed that the Stockholm lab, which first detected the presence of trimetazidine in samples taken at the 2022 Russian Figure Skating Championships in St. Petersburg, Russia on December 25, also showed evidence of two other substances that are not banned by the world. Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

According to the summary filed by WADA, Valiva listed the substances in the doping control form: L-carnitine and hypoxane.

Speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, two sources with knowledge of the briefing said WADA argued that the presence of both substances undermined Valliver’s argument that the banned drug had accidentally entered its system.

Camilla Valiva of the Russian Olympic Committee warms up before a brief women's program during figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

Camilla Valiva of the Russian Olympic Committee warms up before a brief women’s program during figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.
(AP Photo / Natacha Pisarenko)

An IOC official said Tuesday that during his hearing where he was finally cleared for competition, Valiva said the banned substance could be the result of contamination with drugs his grandfather regularly took.

Paulina Dedaj of Gadget Clock and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

