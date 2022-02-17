Winter Olympics 2022: Kamila Valieva misses podium after multiple falls in women’s free skate



Russian figure skater Camilla Valiva finished with 141.93 in free skate, which kept her off the podium.

Valliver’s score was enough to keep him in fourth place.

Valiva slipped a few times in his final performance. The falls were characterless of Valliver who was influential in events ranging from women’s free skate.

The 15-year-old star skater became emotional right after his round, clinging to the fact that he wasn’t making the podium.

Valiva, who was in the spotlight for failing a drug test before the start of the Beijing Games, has had a medal ceremony since failing to stay in the top three.

Valivar won gold and silver medals, along with Russian Olympic Committee teammates Anna Shaserbakova and Alexandra Trusova, respectively. Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto finished with a bronze medal.

According to The New York Times, Valiva tested positive for three different substances to improve heart function in a sample taken before arriving in Beijing. Documents reviewed by the paper revealed that the Stockholm lab, which first detected the presence of trimetazidine in samples taken at the 2022 Russian Figure Skating Championships in St. Petersburg, Russia on December 25, also showed evidence of two other substances that are not banned by the world. Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

According to the summary filed by WADA, Valiva listed the substances in the doping control form: L-carnitine and hypoxane.

Speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, two sources with knowledge of the briefing said WADA argued that the presence of both substances undermined Valliver’s argument that the banned drug had accidentally entered its system.

An IOC official said Tuesday that during his hearing where he was finally cleared for competition, Valiva said the banned substance could be the result of contamination with drugs his grandfather regularly took.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has said it will not award any medals if Valiva is in the top three.

Americans Alyssa Liu, Maria Bell and Karen Chen read less from the podium. Liu is seventh, Bell tenth and Chen 16th.

Paulina Dedaj of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.