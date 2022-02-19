Sports

Winter Olympics 2022: Niklas Edin skips Sweden to curling gold, Britain 2nd

Five-time world champion. Olympic bronze medalist. Olympic silver medalist.

And now, finally, Sweden’s Nicholas Edin claims the only major title lost from a career where he has established himself as the most decorated skipper in curling history.

Four years after losing to American upstart John Schuster in the final of the Pyongyang Games, Edin led Sweden to the gold medal on Saturday, defeating Britain 5-4 in the first extra-final men’s final in Olympic history.

The medal podium is already set, and Canada won bronze on Friday, ending the Americans’ hopes of a repeat, with Edin taking advantage of the end-rock advantage in the first tiebreaker and putting his final stone in the center. Target area.

Sweden's Rasmas Varana, left, and Sweden's Nicholas Edin cheer for each other during the men's curling final match between Britain and Sweden at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Saturday, February 19, 2022 in Beijing.

Sweden’s Rasmas Varana, left, and Sweden’s Nicholas Edin cheer for each other during the men’s curling final match between Britain and Sweden at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Saturday, February 19, 2022 in Beijing.
(AP Photo / Brian Anderson)

When the British skipper Bruce Maut failed to knock it out of the ricochet, the Swedes won it. They took a break – it’s not polite to celebrate an opponent’s miss – and then shouted.

Their alternatives and coaching staff quickly descended to the ice to join the celebrations.

On four trips to the Olympics, Edin finished – in order: fourth, third, second and first. This time he is joined by Oscar Erickson, Rasmus Varana and Christopher Sundgren.

Erickson, who won bronze in the mixed doubles, is the first person to win two curling medals at an Olympics. He also lost to Mouat in third place in the mixed doubles.

The British took silver – their first medal at the Beijing Games, but not the first gold for the sport’s homeland since returning to the curling Olympic program in 2002. They will have another chance against Japan in the women’s final on Sunday. .

Sweden opened the lead with two points in the second half and one steal in the third. Still 3-2 ahead, Edin vacated the fifth and sixth – deliberately taking zero points to hold the last-rock advantage.

The British made it 3-3 with a steal in the seventh, then Sweden scored a goal in the eighth. Britain threw its last stone through an empty house in the ninth, so that the last stone, known as the hammer, in the 10th.

Sweden clears the Yellow British Stones at the final end of control and draws the Mauat button to send the match to the extra edge. But at 11 the Swedes had the hammer and Edin was converted.

The Swedish women were scheduled to play against Switzerland in the women’s bronze medal match on Saturday.

