Winter Olympics 2022: Norway wins gold in Nordic combined team event

Winter Olympics 2022: Norway wins gold in Nordic combined team event
Winter Olympics 2022: Norway wins gold in Nordic combined team event

Winter Olympics 2022: Norway wins gold in Nordic combined team event

Norway won Olympic gold on Thursday after overcoming a covid-related loss by Jarl Magnus Riber in the Nordic combined team competition.

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Jজrgen Grabak, Jens Luras Ofbro, Aspen Bournestad and Aspen Andersen’s team drew late in the cross-country race, winning in 54.9 seconds.

It was an impressive result after three-time champion Riber went home early in the day.

“Jarl texted me very early after the race (Tuesday) and he told me to get ready,” Boernstadt said.

Riiber took a wrong turn early in a 10K cross-country race and lost a big lead he gained in ski jumping on Tuesday, a day after COVID came out of the fray.

Live update: Beijing Olympics

This mistake helped Grabak win the gold, making him the first two-time Nordic Combined Olympic champion in the big mountains after winning the event in 2014.

Grabak helped Norway win the team event eight years ago, and with another first place finish, he became the first person to win four Olympic gold medals in the sport, combining ski jumping and cross-country skiing.

Germany won silver, winning the Olympic medal for the sixth time in a row in the team event. For the first time since winning gold at the 1994 Lillehammer Games, Japan finished third in the Nordic Commonwealth Games with an Olympic medal.

Austria could not hold the eight-second lead gained in ski jumping, or the advantage gained in the cross-country course through the race and finished fourth. Traditional power has failed to win a medal for the first time since 1994.

The Austrian jumpers rallied for 475.4 points earlier in the day thanks to the jaw-dropping distance and beautiful style through the wind. This led to their cross-country ski races where four skiers do 5K racing.

Norway’s four-member team is second, after Germany and Japan.

Franz-Joseph Rehral helped Austria make a strong start, turning an eight-second lead at the 2.5K mark into 19 seconds.

Germany’s Manuel Fischer, who replaced Terrence Weber when he tested positive for COVID-19 and did not recover quickly, rallied to lead his team in the first exchange of five kilometers in the 20K race. Leading Johannes Lamperta gave Austria a slim lead in the midway mark and teammate Lucas Grider maintained it before the Norwegians took charge.

Grabak inspired Norway to the top of the podium with a strong performance in the final five kilometers, bringing gold for Riber.

