Winter Olympics 2022: Russia beats Sweden to set up final vs Finland

13 seconds ago
Anxious feelings overwhelmed the Russians’ bench as they fell behind in the shootout against Sweden and needed every goal and save to survive.

“I didn’t look at some shootouts,” said forward Damir Sharipjanov. “I was very nervous.”

The Russians won an eight-round shootout with six stops by Ivan Fedotov and goals from Nikita Gusev, Yeger Yakolev and Arseniy Gritsuk, and beat Sweden 2-1 on Friday to advance to the second consecutive Olympic final. The team, known as the Russian Olympic Committee, will face Finland on Sunday in search of gold.

“We trusted each other, and we trusted those who were going to shoot,” said Captain Vadim Shipachiov.

The Russian Olympic Committee celebrates the winning goal during the shootout of Arseniy Gritsuk (81) in the men's semifinal hockey game against Sweden at the 2022 Winter Olympics, on Friday, February 18, 2022, in Beijing.

The Russian Olympic Committee celebrates the winning goal during the shootout of Arseniy Gritsuk (81) in the men’s semifinal hockey game against Sweden at the 2022 Winter Olympics, on Friday, February 18, 2022, in Beijing.
(AP Photo / Peter David Josek)

The pre-tournament favorites are expected to be in the gold medal game, even if it doesn’t make an impressive run at this point. The semi-final against Sweden was another systematic performance by a team that was made to outrun the opponent but showed that it could also win.

“We play our game,” said defender Nikita Nesterov. “We can’t be expected to be a defensive team. We play offensively, so we have to score more goals.”

The Russians don’t need to score much when Fedotov is in his game. The 25-year-old Philadelphia Flyers have made 34 saves in control and overtime before the shootout, likely to be in the NHL early next season.

In the shootout, Yakovlev scored in the fifth round when he had to convert to continue it. Fedotov was perfect from the moment of his sudden death, and Gritsuk started the Russian celebration by defeating Swedish goaltender Lars Johansson.

Gritsuk blamed himself for Anton Lander’s goal in the third period, so it was somewhat absurd that he scored the winning goal.

“It was a weight on my soul that my mistake could hurt my team and I wanted to go out and fix it,” he said. “I’m really glad Vanya Fedotov played great. She gave us a chance.”

Anton Slepishev scored the only goal for the Russians, 15 seconds into the second half. Johansson made 39 saves in 3-on-3 overtime.

After beating Underdog Germany in overtime in the final in Pyongyang, the Russians will now face a stronger opponent in Finland, which beat Slovakia 2-0 in the other semifinal.

Finland went on to win the country’s first Olympic hockey gold medal with a goal from MVP candidate Sakari Maninen and 28 saves from Harry Sateri. The nearest Finland won silver medals in 2006 and 1988.

“It’s huge for everyone individually, as a team and as a hockey country,” Sateri said. “It’s a big deal.”

Slovakia will play Sweden for bronze, the first hockey medal since Czechoslovakia’s breakup.

“It will be a huge achievement, but it will be a tough game,” said 17-year-old forward Juraj Slafkowski, who tied for five goals to take the lead in the tournament. “If we do our best, I’m not worried we won’t win the game.”

