Winter Olympics 2022: Russia fires back at IOC chief’s remarks over ‘coldness’ of figure skating coaches



Russia’s International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach on Friday returned to criticism of the Russian Olympic Committee’s (ROC) figure skating coach.

Bach said he was annoyed by what he called the “coolness” of coaches working with restless figure skaters Alexandra Trusova and Camilla Valliva. Trusova finished second in free skate, and Valiva finished fourth after multiple spills.

Russian government officials were not very kind to Bach’s comments.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Reuters on Friday that “Thomas Bach is a very authoritarian man in the world of sports. Of course, we respect his opinion, but we do not agree with him.” “He doesn’t like the toughness of our coaches, but everyone knows that the toughness of a coach in a high-level game is crucial for their athletes to win.

“And we see the athletes winning. So let’s be proud of our winners, congratulations to our medalists. Valiva was fourth but in a high-level game, a strong win.”

Valiva became emotional as she finished her routine. His coach, Eteri Tutberidze, made it clear that he was not happy with the performance because the contestants were out of the ice.

“Why leave?” Tutterbridge was heard asking in Russian through The New York Times. “Why did you stop fighting? Explain to me. Why? You let it go after that axle. Why?”

Bach commented on the pressure and harsh criticism on Valliver.

“When I later saw how he had been embraced by his closest team, as if it were a chill, it was cool to see him,” Bach said. “Instead of comforting her, trying to help her, you can feel this cool environment, this distance.”

This fall was characterless of Valliver, who was influential in events ranging from women’s free skate. He was so emotional after his round, it seemed like he didn’t get any medals.

Valiva has failed drug tests since December, which were released earlier this month, still hanging over her head. A full investigation could take months and could lead the Russian Olympic Committee to a gold medal in the team event.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.