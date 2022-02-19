Sports

Winter Olympics 2022: Russian Alexander Bolshunov wins 3rd gold in 30K race

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Winter Olympics 2022: Russian Alexander Bolshunov wins 3rd gold in 30K race
Written by admin
Winter Olympics 2022: Russian Alexander Bolshunov wins 3rd gold in 30K race

Winter Olympics 2022: Russian Alexander Bolshunov wins 3rd gold in 30K race

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Alexander Balshunov sprinted in the 30-kilometer mass start cross-country ski race for his third Olympic gold medal on Saturday, which was rescheduled and shortened due to strong winds and freezing temperatures.

The Russians were part of a five-person breakaway in the final kilometer. He advanced to the final mountain in the stadium with a title of 1 hour, 11 minutes, 32.7 seconds.

Russian teammate Ivan Yakimushkin crossed the line 5.5 seconds behind for silver and Norway’s Semen Hagstad Kruger won bronze, 7 seconds behind.

Live update: Beijing Olympics

Russian athlete Alexander Bolsunov reacts as he approaches the finish line when the men's weather-short 50km free cross-country skiing competition kicks off at the Winter Olympics on Saturday, February 19, 2022, 2022 in Zhangjiako, China.

Russian athlete Alexander Bolsunov reacts as he approaches the finish line when the men’s weather-short 50km free cross-country skiing competition kicks off at the Winter Olympics on Saturday, February 19, 2022, 2022 in Zhangjiako, China.
(AP Photo / Alessandra Tarantino)

Bolsunov also won gold in skiathlon and relay at the Beijing Games. He won silver in the 15km classic ski race and bronze in the team sprint.

World Cup leader Johannes Hoesflot fell behind the lead group within 33 minutes of the clibo race and opened his bib and derailed for about 7.9 kilometers.

The start of the race, originally scheduled for 50 kilometers, was delayed by an hour and the length was reduced due to the weather. The temperature was around minus 18 degrees Celsius (0 degrees Fahrenheit).

The International Ski Federation said the decision was made “to ensure the safety of athletes in order to reduce the exposure time of athletes in extreme situations”.

READ Also  Nash says Nets not trading Harden before trade deadline

Cruel cold has taken a toll on athletes. Most wore tape over their faces to protect them from the wind, and many eventually had snow around their mouths.

#Winter #Olympics #Russian #Alexander #Bolshunov #wins #3rd #gold #30K #race

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Winter Olympics 2022: Sandra Naeslund claims skicross gold, ends Canada's reign

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment