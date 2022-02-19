Winter Olympics 2022: Russian Alexander Bolshunov wins 3rd gold in 30K race



Alexander Balshunov sprinted in the 30-kilometer mass start cross-country ski race for his third Olympic gold medal on Saturday, which was rescheduled and shortened due to strong winds and freezing temperatures.

The Russians were part of a five-person breakaway in the final kilometer. He advanced to the final mountain in the stadium with a title of 1 hour, 11 minutes, 32.7 seconds.

Russian teammate Ivan Yakimushkin crossed the line 5.5 seconds behind for silver and Norway’s Semen Hagstad Kruger won bronze, 7 seconds behind.

Bolsunov also won gold in skiathlon and relay at the Beijing Games. He won silver in the 15km classic ski race and bronze in the team sprint.

World Cup leader Johannes Hoesflot fell behind the lead group within 33 minutes of the clibo race and opened his bib and derailed for about 7.9 kilometers.

The start of the race, originally scheduled for 50 kilometers, was delayed by an hour and the length was reduced due to the weather. The temperature was around minus 18 degrees Celsius (0 degrees Fahrenheit).

The International Ski Federation said the decision was made “to ensure the safety of athletes in order to reduce the exposure time of athletes in extreme situations”.

Cruel cold has taken a toll on athletes. Most wore tape over their faces to protect them from the wind, and many eventually had snow around their mouths.