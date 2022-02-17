Winter Olympics 2022: Sandra Naeslund claims skicross gold, ends Canada’s reign



World champion Sandra Neslund of Sweden won the women’s Olympic Skycross competition on Thursday where the third-place finisher was disqualified.

Nestlund opened a lead and held Canadian Mariel Thompson to a winding course full of bumps and jumps on a snowy day. Canada has won every gold in the women’s version of the race since Discipline’s Olympic debut at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

“I’m here to show you what I can do,” Neslund said. “I’m glad I was able to ski so well all day.”

Third place went to Fanny Smith of Switzerland, but Germany’s Daniela Mayer won the bronze after a delay. Replays indicate that Smith took his left ski straight to Mayer’s line, and Mayer briefly lost his balance. Meyer’s two body lengths fell backwards and couldn’t catch up. After review, Smith’s place was listed as “RAL” – ranked as the latest.

“I tried to stay right in fourth place. I was very disappointed I have to say, but (then) the jury decided that way,” Mayer said. “I’m really sorry for Fanny, it’s like this. The jury decided that, so I have to accept it and be happy with the medal.”

Niceland did not understand what the jury was looking at – or, really, the decision.

“But I didn’t look at it,” Neslund said. “I’m sorry for Fanny and I’m happy for Dani. Sometimes it takes time but not so much, but I guess it’s also the Olympic final so for sure they want to fix it.”

For Thompson, the silver pair with the gold he won at the 2014 Sochi Games. For winning the medal, she credits her strong team, which has won six of the 12 Olympic medals awarded in the women’s event.

“Everyone’s really chasing us, so we have to get better, but on the women’s side, we’re always pushing each other every step of the way,” Thompson said. “Hopefully we can continue to be innovative and strong in the sport.”