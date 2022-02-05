Winter Olympics 2022: Slovenia’s Ursa Bogataj soars past competition



Slovenia’s Ursa Bogataz won Olympic gold in the women’s ski jumping one night when Japanese star Sara Takanashi surprisingly dropped out of the medal.

Bogataj floated 100 meters (328.084 feet) in the air and made 121 points in the final jump on Saturday. Germany’s Katharina Althaus wins silver in second consecutive Olympics Slovenia’s Nika Krizner won bronze.

Takanashi finished fourth and broke down in tears when he opened his skis after his final jump. He has won a record 61 World Cups and entered the competition as one of the favorites after winning bronze in South Korea four years ago and finishing fourth at the 2014 Olympics.

Norway’s Maren Lundby, who won gold at the 2018 Olympics, chose not to defend her title because she decided to pursue her physical and mental health priorities.

Austria’s Marita Kramer, the top female in the World Cup standings, has not been cleared for the competition after testing positive for COVID-19.

The absence of Lundby and Kramer cleared the way for the women who jumped with minus -13 Celsius (8.6 degrees Fahrenheit) winds on a cold night as gusts of wind blew the flags of the participating countries.

About 150,000 invited spectators are expected to attend the event, not to sell tickets to the Beijing Olympics due to the COVID-19 epidemic. About 500 of these fans were at the stand of the National Ski Jumping Center, one of the gems of the Beijing Games.

The spectacular facility is nicknamed Snow Rui after an ancient ski shield-shaped jade ornament, a symbol of good fortune.

The women have jumped for gold for the third time, and each Olympics has had a unique winner. Lundby, who was the dominant force in the sport, won four years ago, and Germany’s Karina Vote won first place in the inaugural Olympic ski jumping event for women at the 2014 Sochi Games.

On Saturday night, the final round was delayed by 15 minutes to give the athletes a short break after the first round had taken longer than expected.

Althaus jumped 105.5 meters (346 feet) and scored 121.1 points in the first round. He was closely followed by the Slovenian trio. In the end, he came up short of gold.

Anna Hoffman, the only American woman to jump in China, finished 37th in her first Olympic appearance.