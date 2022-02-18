Winter Olympics 2022: South Korean gold medalist Hwang Dae-heon hopeful for ‘fried-chicken pension’



South Korean speed skater Huang De-hyun won gold in the men’s 1,500m and a silver medal in the 5,000m relay at the Winter Olympics, but he hopes to return home with at least one prize.

Huang, chairman of the Genesis BBQ delivery franchise Eun Hong-geun, promised a lifelong friend chicken supply. Huang said he was going to do the first thing to make sure that the promise he was made was the real deal.

Eun was nominated as South Korea’s Chef de Mission for the Beijing Games. He said in an Instagram post last week that he had offered Hawang a lifetime supply of BBQ chickens if he won the gold medal.

“And he really came back with a gold,” he said.

It was not clear whether Eun or company would follow suit with Huang or other medalists.

According to the Korea Times, Yunus has been criticized for using South Korean skaters to promote Genesis BBQ. Huang mentioned last week that before coming to Beijing, he had received food from chicken suppliers and especially liked the golden olive chicken legs.

As of Friday, South Korea had two gold, four silver and one bronze from Beijing. Eun promised cash prizes of $ 83,600 (100 million won) for gold, $ 41,800 (50 million won) for silver and $ 25,100 (30 million won) for bronze medals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.