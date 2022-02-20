Sports

Winter Olympics 2022: Sui Wenjing, Han Cong earn gold at last in pairs figure skating

Sui Wenjing and Han Kong exploded from their seats in the kiss-cry area, and a small and carefully selected crowd of Chinese fans at the stand did the same thing as they read their scores at the twin events at the Beijing Olympics.

Four years after a crushing defeat at the Pyongyang Games, when they lost the gold medal in the thinnest interval, Sui and Han reversed the script: they went on to become champions in a razor-thin interval.

Sui and Han set a world record by scoring 239.88 points in an impeccable free skate in “Bridge Over Troubled Water”, beating Russian rivals Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov by just 63 percent of one point.

China's Sui Wenjing and Han Kong compete in the pair's free skate program during the Figure Skating Championships at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Saturday, February 19, 2022 in Beijing.

China’s Sui Wenjing and Han Kong compete in the pair’s free skate program during the Figure Skating Championships at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Saturday, February 19, 2022 in Beijing.
(AP Photo / Jeff Roberson)

“We went through a lot, not expecting (to do well) at the very beginning,” said Sui, who missed out on gold in the 43rd percentile of one point with Han in Pyongyang. “So today, we really gave our best to Rink.”

The gold difference may be that Sui and Han came down to the opening with a quad twist, a high-scoring element that created a sloping triple salcho and saved them from losing their 16th-point lead after a brief program.

“We did what we did before. It wasn’t particularly difficult. We skated our program along with the training,” Morozov said. “We didn’t feel too much pressure. We felt like we were skating as one, so it was pretty smooth for us.”

Tarasova and Morozov, coached by Polarizing Itri Tutbridge, claimed the silver medal with 239.25 points while teammate Anastasia Misina and current world champion Alexander Galliamov scored 237.71 – for the bronze medal and strong Captoro. Winter games for Russians.

“When we skated the program and all the elements were fine,” said Misina, “there was a familiar feeling that if we did everything – if we did well – we would win. Here, we realized it wouldn’t work that way.” And we’re glad we did. “

The Russian team has won two of the five figure skating gold medals and a total of six medals, although the total may change in the future as the country dominates the Olympic news cycle with yet another doping scandal.

One of the gold medals currently belongs to Camilla Valiva and her teammates, who easily won the team event to start the Beijing program. But the medal was withheld after a positive pre-Olympic drug test from Valiva, who finished fourth in the women’s event in the first week of the Winter Games.

The International Olympic Committee has refused to award the medals, fearing that a full doping investigation could result in their final redistribution. The U.S. team lost an appeal to the Arbitration Court for the sport early Sunday for overturning the IOC’s decision and forcing a medal ceremony before Sunday’s closing ceremony; The Americans won silver and Japan bronze in this event.

That means American pair of Alexa Nierem and Brandon Frazier and Japanese rivals Riku Mura and Ryuichi Kihara, who performed their free skates on Saturday, are still unsure when they will receive their team’s medal.

They don’t seem to be too worried about it.

Miura and Kihara were almost flawless in their free skate in Shawn Phillips’ “Women”, jumping from ninth to ninth after their brief program and briefly rising to first place. Knierim and Frazier only made one mistake, their Triple Salcho, and a season-best 138.45 sent their lead short for their short program.

It wasn’t enough for both teams to land on the podium, but it was an emerging way to finish the Olympics.

“It’s crazy. It’s nuts,” Frazier said. “It was a dream come true – it was our true spirit. We didn’t let our nerves get the best of it. I made a technical error while jumping. What we did was hard.”

