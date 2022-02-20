Winter Olympics 2022: Therese Johaug 3rd gold in Beijing, Jessie Diggins takes silver



Norwegian Theresa Johag won her third gold medal at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday, and Jesse Diggins won silver for the best result by an American in a separate cross-country skiing event since 1976.

Fighting strong winds and brutal temperatures, Zohag advanced early in the 30-kilometer mass start race and won in 1 hour, 24 minutes, 54 seconds. Johag also won skiathlon – the first Olympic gold medal – and the 10-kilometer classic race.

“I was born in a small place with lots of air and lots of cold temperatures, so it was nothing for me,” Johg said.

Diggins, who also skied alone for most of the race, maintained a steady pace behind the Norwegians as gale-force winds blew over the tracks and hit the skiers, with many putting tape on their faces to protect them from the cold. He fell to the ground after crossing the 1: 43.3 finishing line behind Johag.

“Every last drop of energy ran that way,” Diggins said. “The last two laps, I had leg cramps. We were having an amazing time there, and I thought, I just can’t give up, I have to throw everything I had today into the ice and finish with nothing left. I tried. . Really, really difficult. “

Diggins said he had been sick with food poisoning the day before, had spent the night in bed and was forcing himself to eat.

“I was feeling pretty bad 24 hours ago,” said American. “I was talking to my parents and my mother said, ‘Don’t decide how you feel now. Just go there and ski because you like to race.’ And he was right.

“It may be the best race of my life, I’m not going to lie,” Diggins said. “It was probably the hardest race of my whole life.”

Finland’s Kertu Niskanen led a chase group to the bronze, trailing 2: 33.3.

“I told myself, I’ve been fourth many times, I’ll never be fourth again,” Niskanen said. “It wasn’t that bad during the race. It’s really bad to be standing here during a media interview.”

Diggins made cross-country skiing history for the United States at the 2018 Pyongyang Olympics when he and Kikan Randall won the team sprint – the country’s first gold medal in the sport. Diggins became the first woman to win a bronze medal in sprint and set another U.S. Olympic record at the Beijing Games.

The silver matched the best result ever by an American in a private cross-country skiing event. Bill Koch won silver in the men’s 30-kilometer race at the 1976 Innsbruck Olympics.

Sunday’s temperature was around minus 14 degrees Celsius (6.8 degrees Fahrenheit) but the cold air made it even colder. The women skipped four laps on the 7.5-kilometer (4.6-mile) course.

Johag pushes the first lap, creating a long string of single skiers around the corner and downhill.

At the first checkpoint of 2.9 km, Johag, Diggins, Eba Anderson of Sweden and Delphine Claudel of France made a gap. Rosie Brennan, Krista Parmakowski and Niskanen were about seven seconds behind, but the gap widened to 28 seconds at the end of the first lap.

World Cup leader Natalia Napriyeva fell behind and dropped out of the race before the end of the first lap. At the 8.8-kilometer mark, Claudel gave up speed.

Johag moves about 10 miles away from the leaders, chasing Digins and then Anderson. The Norwegian maintained his trademark rapid pace during the ascent, but Diggins was about 23 seconds behind.

At halfway point, Johns Diggins took the lead 27 seconds behind Anderson 1:15.

One has to go to the lap and Johag and Diggins forward, the chase group grabs Anderson and leads Niskanen to the sprint.

Brennan said that training in the cold helped him stay in the sixth place behind him 2: 38.7.

“Fortunately, I’ve spent the last decade training in Alaska,” said American. “We had a lot of hard times training, so I tried to think about them and remind myself that I’m tough enough to handle everything and everyone out there faces the same situation. Those who keep their heads down can do it.”