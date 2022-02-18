Sports

Winter Olympics 2022: Thomas Krol wins 1,000, giving Dutch 3rd straight title

2 mins ago
Winter Olympics 2022: Thomas Krol wins 1,000, giving Dutch 3rd straight title
Winter Olympics 2022: Thomas Krol wins 1,000, giving Dutch 3rd straight title

Winter Olympics 2022: Thomas Krol wins 1,000, giving Dutch 3rd straight title

On Friday, Thomas Kroll won gold in the 1,000 meters, bringing the Netherlands the third consecutive Olympic speed skating title in the event.

The crawl was timed at 1 minute, 7.92 seconds.

Laurent Dubruil of Canada won the silver. Norway’s Howard Lorentzen, the 2018 silver medalist, won the bronze.

Live update: Beijing Olympics

Thomas Kroll of the Netherlands competes in the men's speed skating 1,000-meter final at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, February 18, 2022, in Beijing.

Thomas Kroll of the Netherlands competes in the men’s speed skating 1,000-meter final at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, February 18, 2022, in Beijing.
(AP Photo / Ashley Landis)

With one day left in the competition, the Netherlands has claimed its fifth gold medal in 12 events in Beijing.

Kroll spread to Dutch domination in the 1,000’s. In 2014, Stefan Grutuis won and Kegeld Nuis followed in 2018 with a win. Kroll has led the World Cup standings this season.

This was Kroll’s second medal in Beijing. He won 1,500 silver behind Nuis.

Dubreuil ended at 1: 08.32 1: 08.48 on the Lorentgen clock.

Skating in the final pairing with Dubreuil, the current world champion Kai Verbiz of the Netherlands has risen from the next-to-last turn of the race.

Jordan Stalz, a 17-year-old making his Olympic debut, is the highest finisher among 14th Americans.

