Winter Olympics 2022: Ukraine, ROC athletes compete as tensions between countries at fever pitch

For Ukraine and the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) athletes competing in the Winter Olympics in Beijing, political tensions within their homeland are putting weight on their shoulders.

Ahead of the opening ceremony, Ukrainian athletes admitted that they did not mix well with their Russian opponents.

Lydia Hunko of Ukraine competes in her first race at the IBSF World Championships 2021 Altenberg Women's Mood Competition on February 13, 2021 in Istenal Altenberg, Altenberg, Germany.

(Martin Rose / Getty Images)

“We are not best friends. We spend time with our own team. We do not communicate with the Russians,” Ukrainian bobsleder Lydia Hunko told Reuters on Friday.

Hunco said he did not want to score political points but was more focused on winning gold medals and representing his country on the sports stage.

“This situation (around Ukraine) affects us because we all have families, we all have friends there. Of course, we consider people as different people, but it still leaves a mark,” he added.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have been running high for months. Approximately 3,000 American troops were relocated to Romania in what the Pentagon called a “defensive stance.”

The move comes as Russia maintains an army of more than 120,000 troops on the Ukrainian border. The Kremlin has accused the United States of being a security threat and has said it has no plans to invade Ukraine.

Russia's Semyon Yelistratov competes in Hit 3 of the men's 1000m quarterfinals at the 2016 ISU European Short Track Speed ​​Skating Championships at the Iceberg (Iceberg) Skating Palace.

(Mikhail JaparidzeTASS via Getty Images)

Russian athletes have told the RIA Novosti news agency that tensions between Russia and Ukraine have not affected their interaction.

“We have a friendly relationship. [Ukraine’s Oleh Handei] He always tells me, ‘Don’t pay attention to it, it’s just politics,’ speed skater Semyon Illustratov told the RIA news agency.

Ukraine's Oleksandr Abramenko and Oleksandra Nazarova lead their team at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics on Friday, February 4, 2022, 2022 in Beijing.

(AP Photo / David J. Philip)

Russian officials say they are against the politicization of the Games. Sports Minister Oleg Matitsin told the TASS news agency that Russia would be “sincerely happy” for the Ukrainians if they could take the stage.

Caitlin McFall of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

