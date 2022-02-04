Winter Olympics 2022: Ukraine, ROC athletes compete as tensions between countries at fever pitch



For Ukraine and the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) athletes competing in the Winter Olympics in Beijing, political tensions within their homeland are putting weight on their shoulders.

Ahead of the opening ceremony, Ukrainian athletes admitted that they did not mix well with their Russian opponents.

Live update: Beijing Olympics

“We are not best friends. We spend time with our own team. We do not communicate with the Russians,” Ukrainian bobsleder Lydia Hunko told Reuters on Friday.

Hunco said he did not want to score political points but was more focused on winning gold medals and representing his country on the sports stage.

“This situation (around Ukraine) affects us because we all have families, we all have friends there. Of course, we consider people as different people, but it still leaves a mark,” he added.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have been running high for months. Approximately 3,000 American troops were relocated to Romania in what the Pentagon called a “defensive stance.”

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

The move comes as Russia maintains an army of more than 120,000 troops on the Ukrainian border. The Kremlin has accused the United States of being a security threat and has said it has no plans to invade Ukraine.

Russian athletes have told the RIA Novosti news agency that tensions between Russia and Ukraine have not affected their interaction.

“We have a friendly relationship. [Ukraine’s Oleh Handei] He always tells me, ‘Don’t pay attention to it, it’s just politics,’ speed skater Semyon Illustratov told the RIA news agency.

Russian officials say they are against the politicization of the Games. Sports Minister Oleg Matitsin told the TASS news agency that Russia would be “sincerely happy” for the Ukrainians if they could take the stage.

Caitlin McFall of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.