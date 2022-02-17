Winter Olympics 2022: US minus Brianna Decker comes up short in final vs. Canada



The U.S. Olympic gold medal could be lost in 10 minutes.

Two weeks before Canada faced Canada in the women’s hockey final, the Americans saw the center of the front row and arguably their best player, Brianna Decker, fell off the ice on a stretcher with a broken leg at the start of the tournament’s opening game.

As they try to fill in the gaps in their lineup, the Canadians had a 3-2 loss to Decker in Thursday’s gold-medal match.

“I think we’ve done a good job coming back with it and sticking together as a team,” said winger Amanda Cassell, whose goal with 13 seconds left was part of a crazy finish. “But it certainly didn’t help us, and we certainly missed him there.”

Replacement Abby could not cash in on the scoring potential that Rock Decker might have. Although Hillary Knight scored her sixth goal in Beijing and Kessel made things interesting in the final minute, the top talent for Canada came through the clutch.

With the introduction of women’s hockey at the 1998 Nagano Games, the United States has shrunk to a few steps away from the decker bench, and could win silver for the fourth time.

“It’s devastating. It’s heartbreaking,” Knight said. “It certainly stings. It hurts. Looks like we’re disappointing our country.”

In the first game against Finland, Decker fell from behind at 9:32, breaking his left fibula and tearing a ligament in his ankle. The USA has decided not to bring in a six-player taxi squad approved by officials of the International Ice Hockey Federation in the event of an outbreak of the hockey virus and potential replacement Britta Carl could not attend because she tested positive for COVID-19 before the trip.

It was associated with all the adversities that hardened the Americans but eventually caught up with them.

“You lose your best player with a broken leg, you lose a coach, you lose a coach, you try to bring in a player (and) you can’t take that player – these are the days that happened every time,” said captain Kendall Quinn Schofield. “We’ve been able to overcome them. We have a lot to be proud of.”

Knight, Kassel, Quinn Schofield and other stars of the Golden Generation who have won five consecutive World Championships and gold in Pyongyang have confirmed that the Americans have reached the finals, even in one or two scares along the way. Once they were there, the eroded depths showed.

After a full complement of Canada’s 13 forwards and seven defenders, the United States had only 12 forwards at the Olympics and coach Joel Johnson played 11. When his team trailed by more than one goal, he narrowed his bench: Knight, Kessel, Quinn Schofield, Rock and associate forwards Alex Carpenter and Hannah Brandt all played more than 20 minutes, while some had little or no ice time in the second and third periods. .

After the loss, Johnson said he would not do anything different.

“As a coach, you always want to say, Kana, in any situation: the power play should have worked differently, it should have done,” he said. “Combining lines and snow is always one of the things that when you win, no one asks that question. When you don’t win, all of a sudden everyone has curious questions.”

There is no question about how valuable Decker is to the United States: he is almost a point-at-game player and a respected leader in the locker room.

After the game, defenders Lee Stecklin and Savannah Harmon pushed Decker on his scooter to his place to win his silver medal. Brandt said he and his teammates were accustomed to playing without Decker throughout the Olympics, but against Canada it was even more remarkable that he was not on the ice.

“It would be nice to have him,” she said.