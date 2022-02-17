Winter storm brings hazardous weather conditions across central US



A dynamic storm system traveling across the Central US is bringing all kinds of weather hazards, including snow, ice and severe storms.

Measurable snowfall is forecast from North Oklahoma to Michigan, where freezing rain and showers will also be a potential problem as temperatures hover around the freezing mark.

Severe weather is expected in the Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio valleys, south of the cold front associated with the storm.

Hail, hurricane force winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rains can cause flash floods.

Temperatures before the system will be much warmer than average and some record heights across the Northeast could be broken.